Elbing, Haun, Wills spark Century to first victory

AUSTIN -- Century had its best offensive game of the season and was able to top Austin 28-20 in Big Southeast District football on Friday for its first win of the season.

Both teams entered the game 0-4.

Cole Elbing rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Matt Haun ran for 105 yards and also passed for two touchdowns for Century. Haun finished with 169 yards passing.

"I thought the offense moved the well for the most part," Century coach Jon Vik said. "The important thing I thought was at the end of the game was when we were up and still needed to run the ball to run the clock out and our offensive line was able to open holes and our running back and quarterback were able to run for some nice yardage even against a stacked box. It was a real positive on the night."

Joseph Walker had TD runs of 28 and 78 yards as the host Packers took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

"They have a really, really good running back and he had a couple of long runs," Vik said. "But when they made some nice plays, our kids stiffened up."

Century bounced back and added two touchdowns in the second quarter, both on passes from Haun to sophomore Jacob Wills. The pair hooked up on a 65-yard TD as Century tied the game midway through the quarter. Haun then hit Wills with a 55-yard TD with just 20 seconds left in the half to put Century up 21-14.

"It's all about trying to build off these things, and character things, and I thought our kids responded well this week," Vik said. "That was a great part of what this game was all about, the fact that some adversity happened and the kids were able to come together and do what they needed to especially on their (the Packers') homecoming and there was a lot of energy in the crowd."

Ebling, who scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter, had a 33-yard TD run with 4:40 left to put Century up 28-14.

"I'm very proud of the kids of the physical way they ended the game," Vik said.

Century made two big plays on specials teams with a blocked field goal and a blocked point-after touchdown. Both blocks were by defensive lineman Jon Torbenson.

"I thought our defense when they needed to come together, they were able to do it," Vik said.

Century (1-4) will host Northfield at 7 p.m. next Friday.

Century 28, Austin 20

Century 7-14-0-7 — 28

Austin 0-14-0-6 — 20

Second quarter

Austin — Joseph Walker 28 run (Ewing kick), 5:52.

Century — Cole Ebling 3 run (Charles Paul kick), 8:56.

Austin — Walker 78 run (Ewing kick), 8:37.

Century — Jacob Willis 65 pass from Matt Haun (Paul kick) 6:27.

Century — Willis 55 pass from Haun (Paul kick), 0:20.

Fourth quarter

Century — Ebling 33 run (Paul kick), 4:40.

Austin — Manny Guy 16 pass from Jack Lang (kick blocked), 2:26.

Individual stats

Rushing

Century: Matt Haun 22-105, Cole Elbing 18-103, KK Silipkoh 1-1. Austin: Joseph Walker 23-185, Jack Lang 7-22.

Passing

Century: Matt Haun 5-17, 2 TDs, 1 int., 169 yards. Austin: Jack Lang 5-13, 1 TD, 1 int., 106 yards.

Receiving

Century: Jake Wills 3-127, Zach Herber 1-25, Damian Gerads 1-17. Austin: Walker 2-77, Isaac Osgood, 2-13, Manny Guy 1-16.