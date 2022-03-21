Read Today's Paper Monday, March 21
Sports | Prep

Eli King among five finalists for Mr. Basketball

The award for the top senior boys basketball player in the state will be announced after this week's state tournament

Caledonia, PEM boys basketball
Caledonia's Eli King finishes a slam dunk during the Warriors' 71-43 victory over Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at Caledonia High School. King is one of the five finalists for this year's Mr. Basketball award in Minnesota.
Post Bulletin file photo / Alex VandenHouten
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 21, 2022 02:31 PM
Caledonia's Eli King has been selected as one of the five finalists for Minnesota's annual Mr. Basketball award, which goes to the top senior boys basketball player in the state.

The other finalists for the award are Prince Aligbe of Minnehaha Academy, Braeden Carrington of Park Center, Alonzo Dodd of South St. Paul and Tre Holloman of Cretin-Derham Hall.

King is a 6-foot-3 guard who has committed to play men's college basketball at Iowa State. The Cyclones defeated Wisconsin on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament to reach the Sweet 16.

King will be guiding Caledonia in the Class AA state tournament this week. The Warriors (27-1) are the No. 2 seed in the eight-team field and face unseeded Perham (18-10) in the state quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Target Center.King missed his entire junior season due to a knee injury. But he has bounced back this year to average 21.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.8 steals per game.

    Eli King 2022 mug1.jpg
    Eli King

    The high-flying, athletic King showed his explosive scoring ability during the Section 1AAA championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville. He scored seven points in the final 15.7 seconds of regulation as the Warriors rallied to tie P-E-M and then won the game in triple overtime. King finished the contest with 30 points and 13 rebounds.
    The Mr. Basketball winner will be announced after this week's state tournament. Like King, Aligbe, Carrington and Tre Holloman will also be playing in the state tournament.

    Dodd is the only player among the five who has not announced his college decision. The other four are all going to Division I programs. Aligbe has committed to Boston College while Carrington and Holloman will both play in the Big Ten Conference. Carrington will stay close to home at Minnesota while Holloman will play at Michigan State. 

