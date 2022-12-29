Elisabeth Gadient has a chance to be an all-timer at Goodhue

GOODHUE — Calm, smooth, agile.

Also, nearly 5-foot-11, with long arms and quick feet.

Combine all of that with a constant drive to work on her dribbling and shooting and you have ...

You have Goodhue’s Elisabeth Gadient, one of the more highly regarded junior point guards in the state and the girl in charge of operating the No. 5-ranked team.

“Elisabeth is very good at basketball and her abilities really show how much time she has put into the sport,” said Goodhue senior teammate Melanie Beck. “It’s important to have people like her because we need dedicated people. She pushes us to compete, but in a good way.”

When she was in seventh grade Gadient made a conscious decision to get serious about basketball. It was being around a Goodhue team that reached the state tournament that year that did it.

Gadient had already been called up to the Goodhue junior varsity that season. And when she wasn’t doing that, she was a student-manager for the Wildcats varsity.

Goodhue made it all the way to the state championship game that season, losing to Minneota in the final.

Gadient’s appetite hadn’t been whet — it had been drenched.

“I just had a bunch of goals after being around that,” said Gadient, whose team hasn't been to state since then. “The environment of the state tournament, I just wanted to experience it.”

Gadient was moved up to the varsity the next season, and last year, for the first time, became the Wildcats’ starting point guard.

It’s exactly where she wants to be, running the show. She proved her worth there last year, averaging 15 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals per game.

Gadient has even better numbers so far this year, at 18 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per game for the 5-2 Wildcats, whose losses have been against No. 1-ranked Providence Academy (Class AA) and No. 10 Stewartville (Class AAA). There has also been a win against powerful Lourdes.

Gadient’s naturally cool demeanor has been one of her biggest assets, especially as a point guard.

“I think my best thing is being able to handle the ball under pressure,” she said. “When everyone seems rattled, I can stay pretty calm and collected. I think that is something that I was born with. But I really like playing point guard. It allows you to be in control of things and allows you some creativity. I think that is my best position.”

Long-time Goodhue coach Josh Wieme doesn’t argue that. In Gadient, he has one of the smoothest players he’s ever coached. She is someone who’s already gained the attention of colleges, with a slew of offers. That includes Division II powerhouse Minnesota State University, Mankato, where former Lake City star shooting guard Natalie Bremer is already a breakout freshman for the Mavericks.

Goodhue's Elisabeth Gadient (25) dribbles past Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lake City beat Goodhue 46-43 to advance to the championship. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

“With Elisabeth, it starts with her skills,” Wieme said. “And that skill comes from all of the work she’s put in. That goes all the way back to her elementary school days. She’s been a gym rat and a driveway rat for a long time. Another thing about her is that she is so fluid and smooth on the floor, with great coordination and body control. As a point guard, you want someone who is a creator. I learned a long time ago that you want the ball in the hands of your best playmaker and most skilled player.”

On a team that also boasts All-State player Tori Miller, another do-everything guard/forward, Gadient might still be the least disposable player on this team, with all she can do.

Gadient’s steady progress hasn’t just come from the coaching of Wieme and her desire to improve. It has also come from her dad and mom, Brett and Heather Gadient.

While Elisabeth says that both push her to get in the gym during the summer and spring, her dad keeps her most centered on basketball.

“Just randomly, he’s always showing me different moves I can work on, showing me things on the computer of favorite players,” Gadient said.

Gadient has a chance to go down as a favorite all-time player, at least in Goodhue, which has been home to countless standouts over the years.

Wieme says she is moving closer to that category all the time. And still just a junior, time is on her side.

“This year I am seeing more consistency from her,” Wieme said. “But I still feel like she is continuing to hit her stride. As well as she’s played, I don’t think we’ve seen her best yet. With someone as good as her, as a coach, you always wonder what that next level might be.”