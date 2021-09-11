Ellsworth, Mayo air out easy win over Northfield

NORTHFIELD — Mayo's Bennett Ellsworth entered this season regarded as among the top couple of quarterbacks in the Big Southeast Red.

The senior showed why once again on Saturday, coming through with an almost perfect passing performance in guiding the Spartans to a 49-22 win over Northfield.

Ellsworth finished 20 for 24 passing, with zero interceptions and three touchdowns. He threw for 390 yards, second best for a single game in Mayo history. His touchdown strikes were 68 yards to Spencer Pearson, and 6 and 62 yards to Carter Holcomb.

"Bennett was just really in sync with our receivers and made some good throws out there," Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said. "He just threw it to the right spot and let the receivers do their job. He had a day."

Carter Holcomb finished with 167 receiving yards, while Cayden Holcomb had 122. Pearson was good for 73.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win upped Mayo to 2-0 overall, both games in the Big Southeast Red. Northfield is 1-1, also both league games.

Mayo jumped on the Raiders immediately, building a 21-0 first-quarter lead.

"We got off to a fast start," Donny Holcomb said. "Offensively, we were excellent."

The Spartans also got another strong offensive performance from halfback Noah Smith. The senior speedster finished with 53 yards rushing on just eight carries. That included touchdown runs of 22 and 2 yards.

Mayo was never threatened and led 35-7 at halftime. Northfield scored 15 points in the fourth quarter when the game was in hand.

The Spartans' defense held the Raiders to 140 yards rushing and 165 passing.

Northfield fumbled the ball five times, losing it three times. Mayo turned one of them into a first-quarter touchdown.

Mayo 49, Northfield 22

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo 21 14 7 7 — 49

Northfield 0 7 0 15 — 22

First quarter

M — Spencer Pearson 68 pass from Bennett Ellsworth (Cayden Holcomb kick).

M — Carter Holcomb 6 pass from Ellsworth (Cayden Holcomb kick), 11:43.

M — Mayo fumble recovery (Cayden Holcomb kick).

Second quarter

N — Jacob Geiger 22 pass from Soren Richardson (Adam Wiese kick).

ADVERTISEMENT

M — Noah Smith 22 run (Cayden Holcomb kick).

M — Carter Holcomb 62 pass from Ellsworth (Cayden Holcomb kick)

Third quarter

M — Smith 2 run (Santiago Garza kick)

Fourth quarter

N — Josh Voight 13 run (Wiese kick).

M — Tore Pappenfus 1 run (Garza kick).

N — Nolan Feldhake 1 run (Feldhake run)

TEAM STATISTICS

M Northf

First downs 21 17

Total net yards 475 305

Rushing yards 16-77 36-140

Passing yards 398 165

Pass att-comp.-int. 21-25-0 10-19-1

Fumbles lost 2-2 5-3

Penalties yards 6-65 11-95

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Mayo — Noah Smith 8-53, Lebron See-Stadstad 5-12, Bennett Ellsworth 2-11, Tore Pappenfus 1-1. Northfield — Josh Voight 4-52, Charles Monaghan 9-32, Andrew Block 2-22, Jacob Kick 7-19, Tate Journell 7-14, Nolan Feldhake 2-3, Brayden Brakke 5-(minus 2).

Passing

Mayo — Bennett Ellsworth 20 completions, 24 attempts, 0 interceptions, 3 touchdowns, for 390 yards; Brigg Poppe 1-1-0-0, for 8 yards. Northfield — Soren Richardson 10-19-1-1, for 165 yards.

Receiving

Mayo — Carter Holcomb 8-167, Cayden Holcomb 8-122, Spencer Pearson 2-73, Tore Pappenfus 2-28, Ayden Messmer 1-8. Northfield — Zach Edwards 3-46, Cameron Mellgren 3-41, Andrew Block 2-33, Brecken Riley 1-28, Nadir Baraki 1-17.