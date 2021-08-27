End run: Turlington looking to end high school cross country career in style

Pressure is nothing new to Kevin Turlington.

The Rochester Lourdes senior is OK with having a lot of eyes on him. In fact, he thrives on it.

Whether it’s leading an Eagles cross country team with sky-high expectations this fall, or running at the state track and field meet, or demonstrating his musical talents on the piano or organ in front of hundreds of people at Mass at St. John middle school, Turlington is up to the task.

“He’s incredibly talented and efficient, a lot of stuff that you can’t see,” Lourdes cross country coach Pete Gilman said. “It’s just God-given ability and outstanding talent. It’s a lot of fun as a coach and it’s great for the other kids to see that.”

Turlington would love to combine all of his loves — running cross country and track, and continuing to develop as a musician — next year when he heads to college.

In the present, though, Turlington has his sights set on helping to lead a veteran-heavy Lourdes team that expects to challenge Lake City and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson for a Section 1A championship and a trip to the state cross country meet. But, he said, the process of getting to the section and state meets is the fun part of the season.

“It’s, take it day at a time,” Turlington said. “I know it’s cliche, but that’s really important … and understand that it’s OK, it’s good to have a mix of failure and success in life. It helps you develop as a person and I see my running as a way to develop myself more as a person.”

Turlington didn’t start running until the fall of 2018, his freshman year at Lourdes. It didn’t take long for his coaches and teammates to notice his natural, mostly refined, ability.

“Yes, you could see that natural talent right away,” Gilman said. “You can see when someone is going to be good just by the way they run. He had that right from the gun, and he still has that. When someone has that natural stuff, I try not to mess much with it as a coach.”

Turlington, whom Gilman calls “extremely coachable,” joined the Eagles’ program quietly as a ninth-grader and, much as he still does today, let his relentless work ethic and talent do his talking for him. Nick Houfek, who was a senior and a standout runner for Lourdes that fall, took Turlington under his wing.

The next year, with Houfek having graduated, Turlington took another step forward and qualified for the state meet for the first time. He’d have done so again last year, finishing as the Section 1A runner-up, but no state meet was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He was a blessing, super helpful,” Turlington said of Houfek. “I ran with him a lot during practice and he’d always tell me ‘don’t slow down.’ I don’t know if it’s true or not, but it seems like when you slow down during a race it immediately becomes more uncomfortable. It becomes mental and you definitely start to think about it.”

Turlington said the mental aspect of racing is often as big a part of the battle as the physical aspect of racing. He has learned over the past three seasons how to calm himself mid-race, on the course, where there are no timeouts and no coaches easily available to offer advice.

“I’ve found that relaxing helps me a lot,” he said, “telling myself to loosen my muscles, my shoulders will tighten up sometimes. When I relax, the race immediately becomes a little easier and I might even run faster.

“I still have to tell myself to relax. I definitely get tense and it’s something I have to tell myself in every race.”

As the results have shown over the past three years, Turlington — whether tense or relaxed — is hard to beat. He hopes to carry his love of running and music into a college program next year. He’s talked with some college coaches, he said, but hasn’t made a decision on where he’ll attend school after this year.

He’s not concerned about status, either, saying he’d love to run at any level — be it Division I, II or III — as long as the program and the school are the right fit.

“At the beginning of last season I said to my assistants, ‘he looks like a college runner right now,’” Gilman said. “That was as a junior. And he’s gotten even more like that. … Very few people have the talent he has, not only in running, but in music, too.”