Energy, positivity, an anchor, an Eagle Scout: Rochester Raiders seniors are a resilient bunch

ROCHESTER — Three years ago the Rochester Raiders learned the remainder of the adapted floor hockey season had been canceled just minutes before they were to board a bus to Bloomington to play in the state tournament.

A year later, in 2021, the entire season was canceled, the Raiders being allowed a handful of practice sessions together, but no games and no state tournament for a second consecutive season.

Flash forward to today. The Raiders have four seniors on their roster, all of whom were young players on those teams that lost their chances to play at state.

“For me personally it was very, very tough,” said Joe Hanson, a senior at John Marshall High School and the vocal leader of this year’s Raiders team. “I had been … not doing well, it was really tough not seeing people or having a normal routine. I struggled, for sure, without this.”

The “this” Hanson referred to is a gym filled with his friends and teammates, sticks in their hands, helmets and gloves in place, at Dakota Middle School, the first-year home of the Raiders, who spent more than two decades with Friedell Middle School as their home gym.

Hanson couldn’t help but think of the Raiders’ seniors in 2020 and 2021 who didn’t get to end their careers at a state tournament.

Those thoughts help him and his fellow seniors on this year’s team — Will Adamson, Calvin Rowland and Charlie Clark — appreciate that they get to end their careers at Bloomington Jefferson High School, competing in this weekend’s state tournament.

Rochester opens play in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Friday, against Anoka-Hennepin at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

Rochester Raiders' Will Adamson, right, Calvin Rowland, Joe Hanson and Charlie Clark practice on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Dakota Middle School in Rochester. The Raiders will play in the adapted floor hockey state tournament this weekend at Bloomington Jefferson High School. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“It feels amazing, man,” Hanson said with a smile. I’m sure Will and the other seniors would say the same. It’s absolutely incredible to be able to go out with a bang, to go up there one more time and have fun together.”

Here are mini-profiles of each of the Raiders’ four seniors:

Rowland: ‘an endless bundle of energy’

None of the current Raiders were alive in 2003, when the team won the state championship for the only time in its history.

The banner from that championship season has yet to make its way to the team’s new home, the brand new Dakota Middle School.

With all that in mind, Raiders senior Calvin Rowland had one word when asked what he’s most looking forward to about this weekend, the last adapted floor hockey state tournament he’ll play in:

“Champs,” the John Marshall High School senior said.

His classmates and teammates share that sentiment; there’s nothing this group of Raiders would love more than to put a stop to that 20-year stretch between titles.

“My teammates, playing with them,” Rowland said when asked what the best part of playing for the Raiders is. “I really like my teammates and coaches.”

Rowland’s positive attitude and his non-stop motor will be keys to the team’s success at state.

“Calvin is an endless bundle of energy,” head coach Jeff Copler said. “He moves up and down the floor. He might be small in stature, but he’s not afraid to stick his nose in there, either.”

Rowland has become proficient at being that sneaky forward who works his way to the net-front without being noticed or blocked out by opposing defenses. He reminds his head coach of a former Minnesota North Stars great.

“Calvin gets right into that crease area, kind of sneaks in there sometimes,” Copler said. “He reminds me a little of Dino Ciccarelli, the way he gets to the crease and people forget about him. He quietly gets up there and taps it in for an easy goal.”

Rowland’s versatility has made him invaluable to the Raiders. He has played center, wing and defensive wheelchair at different times in his high school career, and has done it all without a complaint.

“He’s not very loud on the floor, but he does give his all, always,” Copler said. “He’s grown quite a bit as a player and has developed quite a wrist shot. It’s been a treat to see him develop. He’s always eager to learn and always eager to play. He’s been a real joy to coach.”

Clark: Mr. Positive

As coaches are wont to do, Copler will often start a postgame speech in the Raiders’ huddle by pointing out some areas the team needs to improve on in future games.

Charlie Clark is often the first player to raise his hand to offer a comment.

“Charlie is Mr. Positive. Sometimes we’ll be talking about things that didn’t go so well — we gave up too many odd-man rushes, or we got outshot,” Copler said, “and Charlie will put his hand up and say ‘but coach, we had no penalties in the game.’ And I’ll (say) ‘that’s true, Charlie. That’s something we talk about, not taking any penalties.’

“He’s a very upbeat kid, always so positive.”

The Rochester Raiders huddle before practice on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Dakota Middle School in Rochester. The Raiders play in the adapted floor hockey state quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Friday against Anoka-Hennepin at Bloomington Jefferson High School. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Like Rowland, Clark’s versatility has been a blessing for the Raiders and their coaches. He has played center, wing and defensive wheelchair at various times in his career.

True to what his coaches and teammates say about him, Clark had only good things to say about the way the Raiders have played this season.

“We’re playing together really well and have been playing together for a long time,” he said. “It’s about teamwork and good communication. I like helping everyone get pumped up to play the games and help get everyone excited to play.”

If Clark gets on a roll, he could be a key offensive player for Rochester this week at state, too.

“Charlie is sneaky good,” Copler said. “He had a hot streak earlier this year where he had four or five goals in two games. He was absolutely on fire for us, and he can be streaky like that. When he’s on a roll, he can be a goal-per-period type of guy, and we hope we see that from him on Friday night.”

“Charlie is always boosting our team,” fellow senior Will Adamson said. “It’s great to have that during games and after hard games.”

Adamson: The Anchor

Will Adamson is a gamer, the type of player that every successful team has to have.

The Byron High School senior can play any position on the floor — often shifting from center to wing to defense in just one shift — and do it without skipping a beat.

He’s also an emotional leader for the Raiders, so it should come as no surprise that his favorite memories aren’t all on-the-court moments.

“One great memory I have is after some of our games we have won, the whole — when we get on the bus, all of us just explode,” he said. “It’s loud, we just have fun and laugh together.”

Adamson will be greatly missed next season, the first time in six years he’ll not be on the court for the Raiders as a player. He joined the team as a seventh-grader and has been a vital piece of Rochester’s lineup since.

“He’s an anchor out there for us,” Copler said. “We always know we can count on him to do whatever is asked of him.

“There have been multiple games this year where he’s played every minute of a game and he never asks to come out. He’s played every position except goalie for us. A very experienced and heads-up player. He’s always in the right spot at the right time.”

Adamson will have an even larger — and somewhat different — role at this weekend’s state tournament. It’s a role he’s embraced, with the willingness to sacrifice some of his chances to score goals in the interest of the team’s best chance of winning.

“He’ll be shadowing the other teams’ top scorer, just because he’s so good at that,” Copler said. “We explained to him … this will give us a greater chance to win. He was like ‘OK, coach, whatever we need to do.’

“He’s been a Swiss Army Knife for us all these years. It’s going to be tough to see him go, but I’m sure glad we had him as long as we did.”

Hanson: The Eagle Scout

Joe Hanson is one of two Eagle Scouts on the floor every day at Raiders practice, along with assistant coach Mike Dusso. Hanson’s fellow senior leader, Will Adamson, will soon be an Eagle Scout.

Copler recognizes much of what makes Hanson an Eagle Scout also made him a clear choice by his teammates to be their captain this season.

“It’s discipline, structure, leadership — knowing that we can’t just throw pucks out on the floor and go play,” Copler said. “We have to have people in certain positions at certain times. … Joe is like a third coach, a coach on the floor, for us.

“When we put younger players on the floor, we’ll a lot of times put Joe out there with them, just for the purpose of getting them lined up and onside and reminding them of where they need to be.”

Hanson is also a keen student of Raiders history. He knows the team has won a state championship just once. He knows he wasn’t even born when that happened, 20 years ago in 2003. And he wants nothing more than to be a leader of the team that halts that two-decade drought.

“To go up to state, to win there, it’s everything,” Hanson said. “I personally love it. The team loves it. It’s an incredible feeling, you feel like you’re in the Big Leagues.”

Copler said he’ll miss Hanson much season just as much as Hanson’s teammates.

“His positive energy he brings night after night,” Copler said. “He’s always willing to get the team going, and to remind them of what we need to do to be better as a team.

“... To have someone like Joe, who isn’t concerned about stats, he just wants to make the team better by getting the younger players more time and experience, he’ll be a big, big loss for us.”