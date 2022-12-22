Through wrestling and jiu jitsu, JM's Evangelene Chittanavong finds competitive edge, family pride

ROCHESTER — It's easy to underestimate Evangelene Chittanavong, but not wise.

Wrestling at 106 pounds, and not the tallest by any stretch, it's clear to understand why it happens to the John Marshall junior.

Yet, as most of her foes grow to learn, that's a mistake. A big mistake.

Not only does Chittanavong pack a punch at 106 for the JM varsity wrestling squad, but she's also one of the top female jiu jitsu artists in the area. In fact, encouraged by her father, she walked into the JM wrestling room five years ago to better perfect her jiu jitsu craft — one that first developed when she was just 9 years old.

For someone who has always enjoyed getting her hands dirty, she was intrigued by the sport.

"I've always been into more hands-on sports — like wrestling and jiu jitsu," Chittanavong said. "I was never really into dancing or anything like that, not that there is anything wrong with that. That just wasn't my style."

But still, jiu jitsu?

A self-defense martial art and combat sport based on grappling, ground fighting and submission holds, it focuses on the skill of taking an opponent to the ground, controlling that opponent, gaining a dominant position and using a number of techniques to force them into submission.

Now imagine your 9-year-old daughter saying she wants to do it.

Her parents were understandably taken aback a bit at first.

"They were pretty shocked," she said with a laugh. "But they're really proud. Seeing them happy makes me happy."

It's that family pride that helps fuel her every time she competes.

"Having my parents be proud of their little girl being tough," Chittanavong said. "Means a lot to me."

Chittanavong trains at Rochester's Imperial Training, where they offer a number of different mixed martial arts classes for all ages. But when she first started, they didn't have any classes for children.

With Chittanavong that began to change.

She was instrumental in getting more kids and more girls involved, working with owner Thinh Hoang to offer more opportunities.

"I was one of the first kids to help build his gym up," Chittanavong said. "It's kind of crazy to look back on."

Chittanavong has her orange belt and hopes to have her blue belt soon.

The goal is to have a black belt by age 19.

To help complete that goal, she competes across the Midwest — mostly in Minnesota and Wisconsin — sometimes against females in her age group, and sometimes against grown women in their mid-20s.

She's been successful too. According to her smoothcomp.com profile , Chittanavong has 45 career wins, with 32 coming via submission.

"I like the mindset it gave me growing up to never give up," Chittanavong said. "Just keep going even if you lose, learn from your experiences. Just keep driving through. Don't listen to what anybody else says. You work on yourself."

That mindset has been an important one as she has navigated her wrestling career.

For years, Chittanavong has been the only girl in the JM wrestling room — though that is beginning to change with seventh-grader Zulysa Nique out for the team this year. Still, going up against boys — sometimes older — was mentally tough, not to mention physically challenging, as well.

It was a tough challenge, but she saw it as an opportunity to improve her jiu jitsu craft as well a chance to help pave the way for other girls.

"It was pretty tough," she admitted. "Being the only girl for a couple years, trying to show them and prove to them that I deserve this spot, I deserve to be on this team with the guys. They are naturally stronger, so it's a little bit harder. But that just makes me want to better myself, just prove to everyone that girls can do whatever guys can."

Still, after her first year, Chittanavong thought about not coming back out. But she credits coach Frank Galvan as well as her teammates for helping her stick with it.

"It helps having a supportive team, that means a lot," she said. "Having a team be close together and having supportive coaches."

She's been on a mission ever since.

One that says stop underestimating girls.

"So it's very clear that girls can do guys sports," Chittanavong. "They're the same things. It's just that mindset that you're at.

"Girls can do these type of things, these type of sports."