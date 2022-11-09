SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Excitement, joy unmistakable with Mabel-Canton having reached state volleyball tournament

Mabel-Canton, perennially among the top Class A volleyball programs in the state, is in the state tournament for the first time since 2001.

Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton players celebrate their 3-1 win over Faribault Bethlehem Academy in the Section 1A championship volleyball match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
November 09, 2022 05:30 AM
MABEL — Minutes after Lonnie Morken’s volleyball team accomplished something that had evaded it since 2001 — Mabel-Canton winning the Section 1A championship on Saturday and advancing to state — the Cougars’ Hall of Fame coach’s cell phone was blowing up.

It was an overwhelming reminder of how many people pull for him and his program, and have thirsted just like him for the Cougars to get back to the promised land.

When it happened, the well wishers came out in droves.

“After I left the locker room following our match (a 3-1 win over No. 4-ranked Faribault Bethlehem Academy), I had 152 text messages waiting for me,” Morken said. “And that was just on my phone. I also had 78 messages waiting for me on Facebook Messenger and another 25 emails.”

To say that there are those living Morken’s relief, joy and excitement along with him would be to vastly understate it.

All the confirmation the 51-year-old needed was one post-match glance at his phone.

“The thing I’ve wanted to do at Mabel-Canton was to build a volleyball program that would be good year in and year out,” said Morken, in his 29th season of directing the Cougars. “That is a challenge. But we also talk about being good people and playing the game the right way. I think that is why a lot of people root for us. They’re not going to root for us if we are poor sports and stinkers.”

Morken has actually tackled both those missions with aplomb. His desire for M-C to be perennially strong has certainly been met. Just check out his 29-year won-lost record — 791-140.

And his wish for he and his teams to be worth respecting and rooting for has also been tackled. All of the evidence needed was to watch the crowd’s reaction Saturday afternoon after Mabel-Canton beat FBA, Morken likely to have set a Mayo Civic Arena site record for number of hugs received by a coach following a match. Fans and friends were all over him, many with tears in their eyes. And then there were all of those phone messages...

It made for a deliriously happy time for Morken, who’s satisfaction has been punctuated by having two daughters on the team, stars Sophie (a senior outside hitter) and Sahara (a sophomore setter).

“I almost didn’t want to go to bed that night because I didn’t want to find out it was all a dream,” Lonnie said. “I didn’t go to bed until 3 a.m. or so, as I was talking to people who’d watched our game, then I did the stats (from the match). I was just excited.”

The excitement is rooted in Mabel-Canton having reached the state tournament for the first time in 21 years. The Cougars had been so close to getting there oodles of occasions, losing 10 times in the section final between 2002 and 2021.

It does not surprise Morken, though, that this 2022 edition was the one to end the drought. So many M-C teams before now had been missing a single ingredient to get over the top — maybe a hitter, maybe a blocker, maybe a setter. But not this one, despite it being one of the younger teams he’s coached, with just two seniors and no juniors.

This group seems to have it all, even with the absence of towering height, freshman hitter Kinley Soiney the tallest at 5-10.

Sophie Morken, who’s been nagged by a bruised knee all season, says there is a togetherness on this team that’s been crucial and unmistakable. And no doubt, there is also star power. That includes record setters Sahara Morken and Soiney. Sahara owns the M-C single-season mark for set assists with 1,155, breaking her own mark set a year ago. On Saturday, Sahara set a single-match record for assists with 68. Soiney also set a single-match mark Saturday with her 38 kills.

No. 5-ranked Mabel-Canton, winner of 13 straight and 34-2 overall, now heads to state feeling great about itself. Its first match is at 7 p.m. Thursday, playing Pine River-Backus at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

M-C is seeded third in the Class A event. Pine River-Backus (27-4) is unseeded.

