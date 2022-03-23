Experienced Hayfield rolls to victory in Class A state quarterfinals

This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

MINNEAPOLIS — Just because teams are gunning for you doesn't mean they are going to succeed.

Hayfield is the defending Class A state champion in boys basketball and teams have circled their calendars all season long in hopes of knocking off the Vikings. That has rarely happened, however. The Vikings reached the 30-win mark for the season on Wednesday, and on the big stage, as they opened Class A state quarterfinal play by knocking off unseeded Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49.

"We've had a target on our backs all year," Hayfield coach Chris Pack said.

The Vikings (30-2) also have a wealth of big-game experience with four starters back from a year ago. That experience and talent paid off for Hayfield, the No. 1 tournament seed. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (23-8) didn't have an answer to contain Hayfield's high-powered offense as the Vikings jumped out to a 16-2 lead and led 37-20 at the half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethan Pack had 14 points in the first half and Isaac Matti had 11, and the two guards combined for four 3-pointers with Pack hitting three, including one at the buzzer.

Pack, the coach's son, continued his stellar shooting in the second half. He finished with a season-high seven 3-pointers and had 25 points. Pack was 7-for-11 from 3-point range.

Matti chipped in with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Easton Fritcher had 12 rebounds and eight points. Zander Jacobson, a 6-foot-4 sophomore forward and the lone newcomer to the starting lineup this season, had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Vikings had their lead trimmed to 52-39 in the second half. But a short time later Kobe Foster and Pack had steals on back-to-back possessions and the Vikings went on a 9-3 run to pull away again.

Hayfield entered allowing just 49.1 points per game and it held Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, the Section 3 champion, to 19 points under its season scoring average.

Up next: Hayfield advances to the state semifinals at noon Friday at Williams Arena against the No. 4 Cherry (26-4) vs. No. 5 Nevis (27-3) winner.

Complete boxscore: https://www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2022-03/2022%20BBB%20A%20QF%201.pdf