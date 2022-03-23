Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 23
Sports | Prep

Experienced Hayfield rolls to victory in Class A state quarterfinals

No. 1 seed Hayfield opened the game with a 16-2 run and went on to defeate unseeded Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 in the Class A boys basketball state tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Hayfield's Isaac Matti (11) goes up for a shot as Russell-Tyler-Ruthton's Cody Wichmann (4) and Logan Lamote (44) defend during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Matti scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds as Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 23, 2022 01:04 PM
This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

MINNEAPOLIS — Just because teams are gunning for you doesn't mean they are going to succeed.

Hayfield is the defending Class A state champion in boys basketball and teams have circled their calendars all season long in hopes of knocking off the Vikings. That has rarely happened, however. The Vikings reached the 30-win mark for the season on Wednesday, and on the big stage, as they opened Class A state quarterfinal play by knocking off unseeded Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49.

"We've had a target on our backs all year," Hayfield coach Chris Pack said.

The Vikings (30-2) also have a wealth of big-game experience with four starters back from a year ago. That experience and talent paid off for Hayfield, the No. 1 tournament seed. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (23-8) didn't have an answer to contain Hayfield's high-powered offense as the Vikings jumped out to a 16-2 lead and led 37-20 at the half.

Ethan Pack had 14 points in the first half and Isaac Matti had 11, and the two guards combined for four 3-pointers with Pack hitting three, including one at the buzzer.

Pack, the coach's son, continued his stellar shooting in the second half. He finished with a season-high seven 3-pointers and had 25 points. Pack was 7-for-11 from 3-point range.

Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Prep
Photos: Hayfield, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal on March 23, 2022
Hayfield took on Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
March 23, 2022 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist

Matti chipped in with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Easton Fritcher had 12 rebounds and eight points. Zander Jacobson, a 6-foot-4 sophomore forward and the lone newcomer to the starting lineup this season, had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Vikings had their lead trimmed to 52-39 in the second half. But a short time later Kobe Foster and Pack had steals on back-to-back possessions and the Vikings went on a 9-3 run to pull away again.

Hayfield entered allowing just 49.1 points per game and it held Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, the Section 3 champion, to 19 points under its season scoring average.

Up next: Hayfield advances to the state semifinals at noon Friday at Williams Arena against the No. 4 Cherry (26-4) vs. No. 5 Nevis (27-3) winner.

Complete boxscore: https://www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2022-03/2022%20BBB%20A%20QF%201.pdf

Caledonia state basketball
Prep
Caledonia gets off to strong start, rolls past Perham in Class AA state quarterfinals
Eli King had four breakaway dunks and 17 points as No.2 Caledonia toppled unseeded Perham 51-40 in the Class AA quarterfinals
March 22, 2022 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Illinois
College
Stewartville native Tschetter enjoying Michigan's ride in NCAA Tournament
Redshirt freshman Will Tschetter is enjoying the team’s success as the University of Michigan has won two NCAA tournament games to reach the Sweet 16 and set up a date with No. 2 seed Villanova.
March 22, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck column sig
College
Lourdes grad Billings helps Gustavus finish as national hockey runner-up
Clara Billings helped Gustavus finish as the Division III national runner-up in women's hockey and two of her Lourdes former linemates also played in the national tournament
March 22, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
