Experienced Kasson-Mantorville volleyball team pulls out five set thriller over Faribault in 1AAA semifinals

No. 1 seed Kasson-Mantorville slipped past No. 4 Faribault 3-2 to earn a spot in the Section 1AAA volleyball championship match.

K-M senior Ella Babcock.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville senior Ella Babcock hugs a KoMets fan after the team's narrow 3-2 victory over Faribault in the Section 1AAA volleyball semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School. Babcock had 18 kills in the match.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
November 01, 2022 09:37 PM
This article will be updated later tonight with addition information and quotes.

KASSON — It wasn't easy but top-seeded Kasson-Mantorville slipped past No. 4 Faribault 3-2 in the Section 1AAA volleyball semifinals on Tuesday.

The KoMets, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class AAA, posted a thrilling and hard-fought 25-12, 22-25, 25-14, 17-25, 15-10 victory.

Faribault (17-12) played a tough defensive match as the Falcons excelled at digging and blocking at the net.

But K-M (23-8) used a wave of strong hitters and its experience to pull out the match.

Senior Ella Babcock led the KoMets with 18 kills and she had the deciding kill in the fifth set. Senior Whitney Deno had 15 kills and junior Elle Ask added eight.

Josie Herda led the Falcons with 10 kills while Emily Soukup had five of the team's 13 blocks. The Falcons also has a whopping 110 digs.

K-M will face No. 3 seed Byron in the section title match at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Center. The KoMets finished second in the state in Class AAA a year ago.

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Faribault 2
Faribault#12#25#14#25#10
Kasson-Mantorville#25#22#25#17#15
Faribault: Addison Dietsch 8 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks, 3 aces; Isabella Bokman 11 assists, 14 digs; Clara Malecha 4 assists, 26 digs; Darla Glende 8 digs; Emily Soukup 4 kills, 5 blocks, 6 digs; Halle Rice 5 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs; Isabel Herda 3 kills, 12 assists, 24 digs; Josie Herda10 kills, 2 blocks, 11 digs; Nikki Hausen 2 kills, 1 digs.
Kasson-Mantorville: Aryss McAdams 27 digs; Skylar Flicek 4 kills; Ella Babcock 18 kills, 10 digs; Whitney Deno 15 kills, 24 digs, 2 blocks; Abby Distad 4 kills, 51 assists, 9 digs, 3 aces; Ellie Ask 8 kills, 6 digs; Sophia Sutton 4 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces.

Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
