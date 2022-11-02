Experienced Kasson-Mantorville volleyball team pulls out five set thriller over Faribault in 1AAA semifinals

This article will be updated later tonight with addition information and quotes.

KASSON — It wasn't easy but top-seeded Kasson-Mantorville slipped past No. 4 Faribault 3-2 in the Section 1AAA volleyball semifinals on Tuesday.

The KoMets, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class AAA, posted a thrilling and hard-fought 25-12, 22-25, 25-14, 17-25, 15-10 victory.

Faribault (17-12) played a tough defensive match as the Falcons excelled at digging and blocking at the net.

But K-M (23-8) used a wave of strong hitters and its experience to pull out the match.

Senior Ella Babcock led the KoMets with 18 kills and she had the deciding kill in the fifth set. Senior Whitney Deno had 15 kills and junior Elle Ask added eight.

Josie Herda led the Falcons with 10 kills while Emily Soukup had five of the team's 13 blocks. The Falcons also has a whopping 110 digs.

K-M will face No. 3 seed Byron in the section title match at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Center. The KoMets finished second in the state in Class AAA a year ago.

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Faribault 2

Faribault#12#25#14#25#10

Kasson-Mantorville#25#22#25#17#15

Faribault: Addison Dietsch 8 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks, 3 aces; Isabella Bokman 11 assists, 14 digs; Clara Malecha 4 assists, 26 digs; Darla Glende 8 digs; Emily Soukup 4 kills, 5 blocks, 6 digs; Halle Rice 5 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs; Isabel Herda 3 kills, 12 assists, 24 digs; Josie Herda10 kills, 2 blocks, 11 digs; Nikki Hausen 2 kills, 1 digs.

Kasson-Mantorville: Aryss McAdams 27 digs; Skylar Flicek 4 kills; Ella Babcock 18 kills, 10 digs; Whitney Deno 15 kills, 24 digs, 2 blocks; Abby Distad 4 kills, 51 assists, 9 digs, 3 aces; Ellie Ask 8 kills, 6 digs; Sophia Sutton 4 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces.

Ella Babcock with a kill to close match as Kasson-Mantorville beats Faribault 15-10 in 3rd set to win Section 1AAA volleyball semifinal 3-2. pic.twitter.com/cPhC31Jlf9 — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) November 2, 2022

Ellie Ask with a kill. Kasson-Mantorville now leads Faribault 19-8 in 3rd set. Match tied at 1 set each. pic.twitter.com/Nl7jRq9XLD — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) November 2, 2022