Experienced KoMets find a way in volleyball state quarterfinals

A longer version of this story will appear later tonight.

ST. PAUL — Things weren’t looking too good for the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA state volleyball tournament.

But that didn’t last long, though there would be one more bump to get over.

Kasson-Mantorville tidied up its act considerably after some initial trouble and then found a way to beat unseeded but athletic and tall Detroit Lakes 21-25, 25-21, 25-11 19-25, 15-13 Wednesday in the tournament quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center.

So, make it 13 wins in a row for the 25-8 and third-ranked KoMets. And now it’s time for them to prepare for Friday’s semifinals where they will take on the winner between No. 3 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s and unseeded Monticello at 11 a.m.

It would have been easy to imagine the KoMets having lost to Detroit Lakes had it not had experience to fall back on. But they’ve got a lot of it, having made it all the way to the Class AAA championship match a year ago.

After that bumpy first set, and then an out-nowhere-comeback by the Lakers in Set. 4, K-M was a big response was demanded of K-M not once, but twice.

Led by some spectacular defense led by All-State libero Aryss McAdams, a fantastic all-around match by Whittney Deno, 57 assists by Abby Distad, and the experience of having played in a number of five-set matches this season, the KoMets were up to it.

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Detroit Lakes 2

Detroit Lakes#25#21#11#25#13

Kasson-Mantorville#21#25#25#19#15

Detroit Lakes: Clark 17 digs; J. Gunderson 16 kills, 13 digs, 4 blocks; Jones 29 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces; G. Gunderson 14 kills, 13 digs, 2 blocks.

Kasson-Mantorville: Aryss McAdams 28 digs; Jaden Heidt 10 digs, 2 aces; Skylar Flicek 5 kills, 2 blocks; Ella Babcock 15 kills, 2 blocks; Whittney Deno 22 kills, 25 digs; Adi Kelley 2 digs, 3 aces; Abby Distad 57 assists, 11 digs, 1 ace; Ellie Ask 15 kills, 4 digs; Sophia Sutton 8 kills, 1 block, 3 aces.

