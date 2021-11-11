Experienced Rushford-Peterson ready to make some noise in state tournament

With nine senior starters on both sides side of the ball, there are few football teams as experienced as Rushford-Peterson.

Some of those seniors, like Malachi Bunke and Justin Ruberg, have felt like they have been representing R-P since the Bush administration.

In fact, they are so experienced that at times, the coaches can just sit back and watch.

“We were kind of laughing as coaches on Sunday night where defensively, I’ll call the coverages once in a while, but they’re calling their own blitzes. They’re checking coverages,” coach Davin Thompson said. “We coach them during the week, but when it comes to game time, a lot of those guys, they’ve been through it. We have three, four coaches on the field pretty much all the time.”

It has led to a season to remember for the Trojans. One that has seen them go undefeated at 11-0 and make their first state tournament appearance since 2016 as they prepare to take on Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 7 p.m. Friday at Crown College in a Class A state quarterfinal.

That experience shined brightly in the Section 1A tournament, specifically in the semifinals against Randolph. The Rockets had tied the score 14-14 with just fewer than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans didn't panic. Bunke calmly found Grady Hengel for the game-winning 34-yard touchdown pass with just 21 seconds left.

“We had some bad stuff happen during that Randolph game and it’s funny now, but the guys had no thoughts that they were going to lose that game,” Thompson said. “You know, I’m getting on them, saying ‘Hey, we need a big play.’ But they were relaxed. Calm, cool and collected the whole time.”

They again showed poise in the Section 1A title game against a tough Fillmore Central squad. The offense had a hard time, but produced just enough as another strong defensive effort held the Falcons to just 138 yards of total offense to clinch the Trojans’ state trip with a 7-0 victory.

It was R-P's second shutout of the season and the seventh time in their 11 games that they allowed one touchdown or less. They enter Friday night’s quarterfinal with the third-best scoring defense in all of Class A, allowing just eight points per game.

For Thompson, this defense reminds him a little bit of a unit that helped the Trojans reach the Class A state title game in 2016.

“I don’t like comparing the two, but they are a lot a like,” Thompson said. “They do their job, they fly to the football and they play for each other. Playing the way we do -- we blitz quite a bit, we try to get after people -- we leave ourselves out there for big plays, but our guys just don’t let a back out of the backfield. We’re not blowing coverages. So knock on wood, we just have to continue to communicate, do our job and fly around.”

That defense will be tested against the Jaguars (9-2), who average more than 30 points per game, including a Section 4A playoff run that saw them put up 122 points in three games. They have the ability to give defenses multiple looks and attack with different playmakers.

“They marry a little bit of a power game with a Wing-T game,” Thompson said. “We’re going to get some pullers, going to get some power. They just do a lot of different things. I think there’s seven formations on our scout sheet. We have to coach, coach, coach and get our kids in the right position and then they just have to do their job. I think we will be OK.”

The Trojans' offense is led by its senior quarterback Bunke, who has thrown for more than 1,600 yards and 27 touchdowns in addition to doing damage with his legs. He's someone who Thompson said "just has the ability to make something happen." But the Trojans are much like the Jaguars, as they are so much more than just one player, with the likes of Ruberg, Hengel, Tommy Ekern and Alex Ronnenberg to name a few. It should give the Jaguars, who have allowed an average of more than 26 points per game, some issues.

“We don’t have an MVP guy with just ridiculous stats but we have a handful of guys that can make a play,” Thompson said. “I think that’s what makes us most dangerous. We are hard to prepare for.”

And for this group, this run has been years in the making.

"This was a goal and it's not one of these things where you write it down," Thompson said. "Our kids are working throughout the summer, in the offseason, during the season for this time."