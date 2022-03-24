Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 23
Sports | Prep

Fadness' coaching career ends in consolation round of Class AAA state tournament

Austin was eliminated in the state tournament with a 68-63 loss to St. Cloud Tech to close the tourney with an 0-2 record.

Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Austin head coach Kris Fadness yells on the sideline during a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game against Princeton on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Princeton defeated Austin 73-63. Fadness saw his 29-year coaching career come to an end on Wednesday, March 22, 2022, with 68-63 loss to St. Cloud Tech in the consolation round. Fadness announced late in the season that 2021-22 would be his final year as a varsity head coach.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 23, 2022 08:25 PM
ST. PAUL — The 29-year coaching career of Kris Fadness came to an end on Wednesday in the consolation semifinals of the Class AAA boys basketball state tournament.

Austin suffered a 68-63 setback to St. Cloud Tech in Fadness' final game as a head coach. It was the 10th state tournament appearance for Fadness as a high school boys basketball coach and his seventh in 25 seasons at Austin. It also marked one of the few times he didn't win at least one game at the state tournament.

The unseeded Packers had suffered a 73-63 loss to No. 2 Princeton in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Austin led by as many as 11 points in the first half against St. Cloud Tech, and still held a 32-26 advantage at the break. The Packers led 47-38 before St. Cloud Tech went on a 30-16 scoring run over the final 10:30 of play in the second half.

The Packers had a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures. Jack Lang led the way with 16 points, 12 in the first half. Cham Okey had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists while Gage Manahan had 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Victor Idris chipped in 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Tameron Ferguson led St. Cloud Tech (20-10) with 26 points. Devin Yeager had 13 rebounds as Tech controlled the boards 38-28.

With Wednesday's loss, the Packers close the season with a 17-14 record. Fadness finishes with a 504-266 overall record. The 56-year-old had announced late in the season that 2021-22 would be his final year as a varsity head coach.

Besides the past quarter century in Austin, Fadness also coached four seasons at Caledonia. He won one Class A state title with Caledonia (1997) and had three Class AAA state runner-up finishes at Austin, and one third-place finish.

Full boxscore: https://www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2022-03/AAACS2.pdf

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLAUSTINPB PREP SCORES2021-22 WINTER MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
