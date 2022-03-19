Read Today's Paper Friday, March 18
Sports | Prep

Fadness earns one final state berth as Austin tops Winona in Section 1AAA title game

No. 1 Austin played a strong defensive game to defeat No. 3 Winona 46-39 in the Section 1AAA boys basketball title game

Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin's Ater Manyuon (10) raises the team trophy towards the crowd after defeating Winona in the Section 1AAA boys basketball championship game Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Austin defeated Winona 46-39.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 18, 2022 10:23 PM
This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

It wasn't pretty, but Kris Fadness is headed back to the state tournament in his final year of coaching boys basketball.

Fadness, 56, announced earlier this season that 2021-22 would be his last year coaching at Austin. The Packers supplied Fadness with one more memory on Friday as the No. 1 seed defeated No. 3 Winona 46-39 in the Section 1AAA championship game. It marks Fadness' 10th trip the state tournament in 29 seasons, and his seventh at Austin.

"We're going to play at Williams Arena on Tuesday," Fadness said of the state quarterfinals. "When you're a little boy growing up in Minnesota, and you want to be a Gopher someday, the next best thing is trying to be a coach on that floor. To be able to end the coaching career on that floor, it's pretty special."

Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Austin head coach Kristoffer Fadness calls a play from the sidelines during a Section 1AAA boys basketball game championship against Winona on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Austin won 46-39 to give Fadness his 10th state berth in his final season as a head coach. He earned seven of his state berths with Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The Packers played a stellar defensive game and won despite making just 6 of 22 free throws in the second half.

Jack Lang led a balanced attack for Ausitn with 12 points while Cham Okey had 10. Victor Idris played stellar inside defense and had 10 rebounds.

Lang hit a pair of big 3-pointers early in the second half and finished with 10 points over the final 18 minutes.

Austin (17-12) limited the Winhawks (18-11) to about 20 points under their scoring average and held Jasper Hedin to 12 points, nine under his average.

Austin, Winona boys basketball Section 1AAAA Championship
Prep
Photos: Austin, Winona Section 1AAA championship boys basketball
Austin defeated Winona 46-39 in a Section 1AAA championship boys basketball game on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
March 18, 2022 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott

Austin 46, Winona 39
No. 3 WINONA (39)
Bryan Cassellius 8 P, 4 R; Brandon Butenhoff 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jasper Hedin 12 P, 15 R, 1 3-PT; Shane Scharmach 4 P, 4 R; Marcus Winter 6 P, 5 R; Wesley Wollan 2 P.
No. 1 AUSTIN (46)
Cham Okey 10 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Ater Manyuon 8 P, 2 3-PT; Gabe Manahan 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jack Lange 12 P, 2 3-PT; Kaden Murley 5 P; Victor Idris 4 P, 10 R.
Halftime: AUS 19, WIN 13.
Free throws: WIN 5-9, AUS 6-22. Field goals: WIN 16-53, AUS 17-37.
Three-point goals: WIN 2, AUS 6. Rebounds: WIN 35, AUS 30. Turnovers: WIN 16, AUS 17.

