Fadness wrapping up legendary coaching career at Austin

Austin boys basketball coach Kris Fadness has enjoyed a season of milestones during the 2021-22 campaign. But this will also mark the final season of roaming the sidelines for the legendary coach.

After 29 years as a head boys basketball coach — four at Caledonia and the past 25 at Austin — Fadness is stepping away from coaching.

“Quite frankly I’m getting older and maybe the energy level is maybe not what it once was,” Fadness said. “My body’s breaking down a little bit. It may be time for me to start taking care of myself a little bit.”

Earlier this season Fadness won his 400th career game at Austin. With the regular season winding down, he recently notched his 500th overall career victory.

“It’s nice to get there,” Fadness said. “It’s obviously a longevity award. I’ve been very blessed and fortunate that I've been able to coach as long as I have.”

Fadness is also grateful for all the support he’s had over the years, from the community, school administrators, assistant coaches and parents. And then, of course, there are the players.

“And in the end, it’s been really good to have good players,” he said. “I’ve been lucky to fall into having some good players.”

Got his start in Caledonia

Fadness is just 57 years old, but he said the year around aspect of the sport has become more of a grind. He also put pressure on himself because he had a passion for his players and wants to win at a high level.

Fadness, a 1983 Houston High School graduate, was certainly successful on both counts. He began as a high school head coach at Caledonia in 1993. He guided the Warriors for four seasons, earning three state berths, capped by winning the Class AA state title in 1997.

Fadness logged a 97-11 record at Caledonia, along with some lasting memories and friendships. Two standout players from the championship team were Aaron Middendorf, who played at the University of Northern Iowa, and Andy Foster, who played at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D.

“I’m proud to say I’m still great friends with a large majority of those guys and I go back to Caledonia a lot in the summer to golf with those guys,” Fadness said. “I consider some of those guys my best friends.”

Following that state championship, Fadness moved on to Austin, where he has spent the past 25 years.

He has the most wins in Austin High School history — which is quite a history — building a 404-253 record with the Packers heading into this year’s playoffs. That includes six state tournament berths, three Class AAA state runner-up finishes and one third-place finish. But over the course of 25 years, and before any of the state berths that started with a flourish in 2012, there were some lean years in Austin.

“We went through some years where we weren’t too good here in Austin and I’m thankful that the community and people stood by me back then,” Fadness said. “It took some time, but we got things going and turned around.”

Austin has not had a losing season since 2007. During the six seasons the Packers earned state berths under Fadness, they posted a 162-24 record with an average of 27 wins a year. That included a 30-1 record during the 2012-13 season.

“We’ve had some really good players come through,” Fadness said. “And let’s not kid ourselves, the diversity in Austin has helped our basketball program.”

A lot of special memories

Fadness has an overall record of 501-264. He has had a lot of special memories and wins over the years. He still recalls Chad Burmester hitting the game-winning shot in the Section 1AA championship game in 1995 to give Caledonia the first of three straight state berths, and the first of Fadness’ coaching career.

“That was a big shot and a big win,” Fadness said. “Just him making that shot and us winning that game, that got us that first state tournament berth in Caledonia. I think the excitement from that really got us going through the next couple of years as well.”

That led to another special thrill, winning the Class AA state championship with a 69-47 win over DeLaSalle two years later. Middendorf had 45 points in the title game in only about 24 minutes of playing time.

Austin was the Class AAA state runner-up under Fadness three times, in 2013, ‘14 and ‘17 with each loss in the title game coming against DeLaSalle. When the Packers earned their first state berth in 30 years in 2012, they won on an alley-oop shot at the buzzer.

“Obviously it’s not just about me, it’s about the whole program and all the people involved from the community to parents to everything,” Fadness said. “You don’t do it by yourself. I’ve been lucky to be around a lot of good people and a lot of supportive people.”

He also fondly remembers the Packers playing nearly flawless basketball in the state semifinals 2013 and 2014 in defeating Holy Family and Marshall to earn a berth in the state championship game.

Fadness comes from a family of coaches as his father was the boys basketball coach at Houston. As a senior, Fadness was also the quarterback for the Houston football team and he helped the Hurricanes reach the Nine-Man state semifinals.

Now his time is winding down as a coach, but Fadness might have one more shot at a state berth, which would be his 10th. The Packers are a modest 14-12 this season, but they are the No. 1 seed in the eight-team Section 1AAA tournament, which begins tonight. The Packers host rival Albert Lea at 8:01 p.m. in a section quarterfinal game.

“If I’ve done nothing else, I think I’ve tried to provide opportunities for our kids to be in the gym, work on their game and grow their game,” he said. “Hopefully they understand in the long run I’ve only been here to try and help them progress their game and grow as people.”