Fall sports seasons will get warm welcome from veteran coaches

Howie Cook says he’s rarely roaring with adrenaline when the Lake City girls and boys cross country season starts.

This year, that is today, with practices commencing for all high school fall sports. They are cross country, volleyball, football, boys and girls soccer, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, cheerleading and adapted soccer.

But Cook doesn’t stay cool the entire season. Even at 74 years old and in his 46th season of coaching high school cross country, the sport still has him glued.

“I always tell our (Lake City runners) that I am never excited when the season starts,” Cook said. “But as the season goes along and we get to the bigger meets, I am a pacer. When I stop getting butterflies, that’s when I’ll stop coaching.”

Cook is nowhere near that yet. Nor are any of the four coaches interviewed for this story — Cook, Rochester Mayo’s Juliet Parlette (girls swimming and diving), Byron’s Dave Bahr (boys soccer) and Rochester Lourdes’ Ben Maes (girls tennis).

All of them veteran coaches, each is welcoming this season with open and mostly eager arms.

Parlette, in her 13th year of directing the Spartans swimmers, is as primed as any of them.

“I am super excited about it,” Parlette said. “I feel like we are now past the Covid scare for the most part. Things are much more normal than they have been. I’m feeling really positive about our girls. Our captains are phenomenal young women who are already doing a lot of great leadership things, things to make the team fun and inclusive.”

There are a couple of new twists coming this season that Parlette likes. One is that Mayo will conduct its home meets at Rochester Century instead of its own pool. Mayo cannot accommodate diving competitions, which is the reason for the move.

Parlette says the Spartans will miss being on their own turf, but the ability to watch divers do their thing in front of the rest of the team makes it worth it.

“We want to include our divers as much as possible,” Parlette said. “Now our entire team can watch our divers. What they do requires so much mental strength and our swimmers are blown away by them.”

The other change for Mayo swimming is that Parlette is now offering a new training device for her swimmers. It is called a Sprint Rack and allows in-water specific resistance exercises.

“It’s super exciting,” Parlette said. “It’s not for everyone, but for the girls who know how to use it, it’s great. I think it’s going to make a big difference.”

Byron’s Bahr, who like Cook is getting up in age at 71, is as enthused about the game of soccer and coaching as he’s ever been.

“I really look forward to putting all of the puzzle pieces together on a team,” Bahr said. “You put a bunch of players into a mix, look at their abilities and inabilities and come up with something that maximizes their abilities and minimizes their inabilities. Plus, I love soccer.”

Bahr’s Byron team is coming off a rare losing season, at 6-9-2. Eight of those losses came by one goal. Led by star forward Liam Schick, a blazing-fast forward who had 14 goals and seven assists last season, he expects the Bears to get back to their formerly winning ways.

Byron soccer seems to be all the rage. In the seventh and eighth grades combined, the Bears have 32 players out for the sport and about 72 total, grades 7-12.

“Those are great numbers,” Bahr said.

Lourdes doubles teammates on Wednesday, Ryann Witter, left, and Ellie Liese celebrate after winning their match and the Eagles winning the state championship along with it. Lourdes beat No. 1-ranked Breck 4-3 in the Class A state final at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Pat Ruff / Post Bulletin

Lourdes girls tennis coach Maes senses a similar excitement around his program. That was predictable, as the Eagles are coming off a Class A state championship, having upset No. 1-ranked Breck 4-3 in last fall’s title dual.

Maes, also a tennis teaching professional at the Rochester Athletic Club, watched as a steady stream of Lourdes players from a year ago headed to his club the last nine months to get tennis work in.

“I think winning state last year has really pushed these girls to continue playing in the offseason,” Maes said. “I’ve seen a lot more of the girls putting in the time.”

Maes doesn’t want to get caught up in any need to win another state title this season. If it happens, it happens. He said there are too many other things to attend and aspire to, to worry about it.

“I don’t like to put a lot of pressure on them,” said Maes, whose team opens play on Wednesday, just two days after their first practice. “I want our girls to work hard, figure out where each fits into the team and have good experiences. I want all the girls to feel welcomed and to make it a fun season.”