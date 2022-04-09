Familiar name helps lead Bennett Ellsworth to find home at Truman State

Bennett Ellsworth always knew the next chapter for his football career would figure itself out.

Even when the offers were still slow coming in after a season that saw the Mayo quarterback put up great numbers, completing 63% of his 233 passing attempts for 2,444 yards with 26 touchdowns to just six interceptions to help lead the Spartans to their first state tournament since 1997, Ellsworth still never worried.

He just had to be patient.

It appeared he had found his next home when he committed to NAIA Waldorf University (Forest City, Iowa). But less than two weeks later Waldorf offensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator Brody Rohach, who was a key reason for Ellsworth committing to the Warriors, left for a position at the University of Sioux Falls. Rohach was also the quarterbacks and running backs coach as well.

“That was a big deal for me,” Ellsworth said. “I told them I don’t think I want to be at a place with a quarterbacks coach that just left with a new guy I don’t know.

Ellsworth reopened his commitment.

That’s when a familiar name reached out to him in the forms of Jack Nelson.

Nelson is well known around these parts.

He starred at Byron High School, before setting Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference records at Winona State University with 12,007 career-passing yards and throwing 102 touchdowns as a four-year starter. Nelson then attended NFL rookie minicamps with the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts, as well as the CFL’s Edmonton Elks, before returning to Winona as a student coach and then a graduate assistant coach.

The last two years, Nelson has called Kirksville, Missouri home, having become the wide receivers coach at Truman State University in the spring of 2020.

He and Ellsworth chatted during the season, but Nelson said they had some quarterback recruits already targeted out. But things changed once Ellsworth’s commitment opened back up.

The Bulldogs had a spot for Ellsworth.

He took a trip down to the campus — which is about 30 miles south of the Iowa border and about a five and a half hour drive from Rochester — and had a pretty good feeling that’s where he wanted to be.

Mayo quarterback Bennett Ellsworth throws a pass against Mahtomedi during the Spartans' Class 5A state quarterfinal this past season at Woodbury High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

“The facilities are really nice and the community is great,” Ellsworth said. “It’s definitely a college town.”

Led by a potent ground game, the Bulldogs went 9-3 last season, capping off the year with a victory in the America’s Crossroads Bowl in Hobart, Indiana. Truman State ran for nearly 2,800 yards with running back Cody Schrader accounting for most of it with 2,074, while rushing for 25 touchdowns. Schrader is now at the University of Missouri, transferring after the season.

But the Bulldogs can throw it too.

“They are very adaptive to personnel,” Ellsworth said. “They had a really good running back last year, so they wanted to use him the whole time but this year they got the quarterback coming back and some of the same receivers. So they said they wanted to pass it a little more because of the running back transferring, but they still have plenty of weapons on the outside.”

Ellsworth is the sixth Mayo senior that will play college football next year, joining Cayden Holcomb (Winona State), Noah Smith (Northern State University), Dominic Stencel (Concordia University - St. Paul), Spencer Pearson (Gustavus Adolphus College) and Max VandeKieft (Northern State). It’s something Ellsworth is proud to be a part of.

“It’s great because everyone is achieving their goals of playing college football,” Ellsworth said. “We all put in the work together. And I think we’ll set a good example for the guys behind us.”

And although the recruiting process was sometimes a tough one, it was one that Ellsworth never lost faith in.

“I knew once I found a spot, that would be it,” Ellsworth said. “I just knew one would come along. I trusted myself and my film. I knew the right spot would come along, and it eventually did.”