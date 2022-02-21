Farrell, state's second-leading goal scorer, bringing attention to La Crescent-Hokah

La CRESCENT — One of Minnesota’s top goal scorers comes from one of the least expected places — maybe the least expected place.

It’s not that La Crescent-Hokah has a poor boys hockey program — it doesn’t; the Lancers reached the Section 1A semifinals last season and have put together their first above-.500 record in six years this year — but when goal-scoring phenoms are talked about in Minnesota high school hockey circles, few people point to the extreme southeastern corner of the state.

Wyatt Farrell is giving everyone in Minnesota a reason to change that.

The dynamic forward is putting up impressive numbers — numbers that, by the time Farrell’s high school career comes to a close, could rival those of his head coach.

“He’s a special player, for sure,” said Lancers head coach Eriah Hayes, who recorded 232 points during his high school career at La Crescent from 2003-07, before a four-year career at Minnesota State University, Mankato, followed by parts of two seasons in the NHL. “Wyatt generates a lot of offense for us.

“He’s just always in the right spot. The puck just kind of finds him.”

Farrell has 44 goals — the second-most in the state, behind only Mora/Milaca senior Parker Mitchell — and 56 points this season. He’s in his third season playing full-time on the Lancers’ varsity, already has 87 career goals and is one of just five players in Minnesota to record 40 or more goals this season.

He has topped 20 goals in all three of his seasons and has 114 career points.

The kicker: He’s just a sophomore.

“He’s one of those players where the puck finds him and, like I said, he brings a lot of offense for us,” said Hayes, who noted that Farrell has already drawn the attention of junior hockey and college scouts and he’ll attend some USHL Futures camps this coming summer. “Wyatt not only scores a lot of goals, but he creates a lot of plays for other guys.”

Farrell is a challenging matchup for opposing teams, thanks to his deceptive speed and a heavy shot that he can unleash from multiple angles and spots in the offensive zone. He is lethal on specialty teams, as well. Farrell leads the state in power-play goals (16), is 11th in short-handed goals (4) and second in game-winning goals (7).

And while no one is yet ready to proclaim that Farrell will be La Crescent’s next NHLer, his coach said he wouldn’t be surprised to see the young standout play at a high level some day.

“Wyatt has really good hockey sense,” Hayes said. “The puck just kind of follows him around. He has a really great shot — and I think it could be even better — and he gets a lot of chances in games because of it.

“He has a lot of upside, even to what he does now. We can work on his shot a bit, shooting through screens and stuff like that, but he’s a special one.”

Farrell has helped the Lancers to a 13-10-1 regular season record and the No. 6 seed in the Section One, Class A playoffs. They’ll host No. 11 seed Winona Cotter in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner advancing to Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup at third-seeded Albert Lea.

“One thing we’re trying to focus on and do is put together a 51-minute effort,” Hayes said. “We kind of come in waves, then there are lapses in our game.

“If we can clean that up a bit and play a full 51 minutes, I think we can be a dangerous team. Defensively we have to be a little better. We’re creating a lot of offense, we just have to work on burying the opportunities we get and being a little bit better in our defensive zone.”

• • • • •

MINNESOTA'S 40-GOAL SCORERS IN 2021-22



PLAYER (Year) SCHOOL GOALS Parker Mitchell (senior) Mora/Milaca 52 Wyatt Farrell (soph.) La Crescent-Hokah 44 Eli Fletcher (junior) Prairie Centre 44 Ty Kennett (senior) Red Lake Falls 43 Blake Lueck (senior) Spring Lake Park 42

WYATT FARRELL AT A GLANCE



