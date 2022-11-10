SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Fillmore Central football's success a 'boost for the community'

Fillmore Central, fresh off winning its first section championship, will play Lester Prairie Friday night in a Class A state quarterfinal game at Jordan High School.

FILLMORE-CENTRAL-FOOTBALL.DUP.jpg
In this file photo, Fillmore Central’s Jayce Kiehne (2) runs for a touchdown during a game against Hayfield in 2021. Kiehne is a big piece of a dymanic offense for the Falcons.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
November 10, 2022 12:50 PM
HARMONY — For the Fillmore Central football team, the focus on the 2022 season began when the final whistle blew in 2021.

The Falcons had just come out on the short end of a 7-0 Section 1A championship game battle against Rushford-Peterson, but with the amount of talented players returning, it was hard for Fillmore Central not to get right to work, looking ahead to this season.

In fact, in team meetings the following days, those returners highlighted what they wished to accomplish.

The top one?

Reach this moment again, but this time, finish the quest for history.

The Falcons did just that, knocking off Faribault Bethlehem Academy 34-8 in the Section 1A championship game on Nov. 4, to capture the program’s first section title and earn its first state tournament appearance.

It’s one they will be talking about around Harmony, Preston and Fountain for a long time.

“What a boost for our community that has had such amazing support for all of our programs for so many years,” Falcons coach/athletic director Chris Mensink said. “To see the buzz in the community is just — it's pretty exciting for sure.
“We’ve gotten so many nice comments from the community just watching, watching these kids and how they operate. They're so focused, they're not arrogant. They stay humble, they're hungry. They're just great kids. That's infectious.”

The communities of Preston, Fountain and Harmony will be a ghost town come 5:30 p.m. Friday, when the No. 2-ranked Falcons take on No. 1-ranked Lester Prairie in a Class A state quarterfinal at Jordan High School — cheering on a group that embodies the heart of the area and one that has certainly earned its way here.

Sure, with the likes of Bryce Corson, Dillon O’Connor and Jayce Kiehne, the talent was certainly there for the Falcons.

That doesn’t automatically translate to wins, though.

But these Falcons have never had trouble mixing skill with hard work.

“You can have all the goals you want but you have to continue to work towards those and to see the focus all summer long,” Mensink said. “In the offseason, in the weight room four days a week all summer long at 5:30, 6 in the morning, to work towards those and never see them flinch, never complaining about doing it, but always encouraging one another and staying focused.

“It's been an amazing thing to watch and have our younger kids watch these other kids lead that charge. It's hopefully only going to grow and and just so, so proud of these kids for sure.”

Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville Football Section 1AAAA Champ
Prep
High School Football Focus: 6 area teams one win away from The Bank
In this week's High School Football Focus, we recap the six Section 1 championship games — only one of which offered much drama — and look ahead to this week's state quarterfinals.
November 07, 2022 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman

The Falcons have had the look of a title contender, with all 10 of their non-forfeit victories coming by at least 14 points.

They are in for their stiffest test of the season come Friday against the Bulldogs.

LP holds the top QRF ranking in Class A and has outscored opponents 306-38. It has yet to allow a point in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs do it behind physicality and brute strength, using both in their wishbone style offense to pummel opponents into submission.

“A very physical football team,” Mensink said. “We're going to have to match their physicality, come to play ball and stop the run.”

One of those powerful running backs is Tanner Scheevel, whose father Ross Scheevel was a part of the first Fillmore Central football team after the merger in 1994.

At linebacker, Scheevel is part of a defense that simulates the Lester Prairie offense. They are physical, play downhill and will hit opponents in the mouth.

Yet, one could make the argument the Bulldogs have not seen an arsenal of weapons like the Falcons have.

First is Corson, who can do it all out of the backfield with more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns (9 rushing, 6 receiving and 1 passing). On the outside are the talented Chase Christianson and Kiehne, who both average more than 19 yards per catch.

The one in charge of getting them the ball is O’Connor and he has had no issue doing that. The senior is completing 63% of his passes, while averaging close to 10 yards per attempt, to go along with 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

It’s why the Falcons are feeling confident heading into Friday's game.

“We have some different things to get matchups that are good for us,” Mensink said. “Spread them out a little bit and lighten the numbers in the box. Use that aggressiveness against them, some double moves and hard counts and things like that. So there's definitely some things you can do against teams that are that aggressive, to help slow them down, and neutralize. Those strengths are there so that's our job as coaches, get a game plan together and put our kids in position to be successful to make plays.”

It's a position the Falcons have been waiting for.

"Friday is going to be a lot of fun," Mensink said. "A lot of excitement."

Related Topics: 2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS FOOTBALLPRESTON-HARMONY-FOUNTAIN
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
