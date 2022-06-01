SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fillmore Central girls closing in on another trip to state golf meet

Five of the top six scorers in Tuesday's opening round of the Section 1A girls golf meet came from Fillmore Central. The Falcons have a commanding 32-stroke lead entering today's final round.

fillmore central falcons logo
By Post Bulletin staff
May 31, 2022 10:34 PM
ROCHESTER — This is familiar, if not expected, territory for the Fillmore Central girls golf team.

With one round remaining in the Section One, Class A meet, the Falcons are firmly in control of the top spot in the team standings and the individual standings.

It seems their toughest competition may come from within.

The Falcons have five of the top six scorers after the first round of the section meet and they'll carry a 32-stroke lead into Wednesday's final round at Eastwood Golf Course.

If they hold onto that lead, the Falcons will head to the Class A state meet for the eighth time in program history, and they'll chase their second state championship, and first since 2016.

But they have to finish the job at the section meet first. They'll take a large lead over second-place Hayfield into Wednesday's round. Fillmore Central shot a first-round score of 374, while Hayfield sits at 406. The Vikings are really the only team in sight, as third-place Wabasha-Kellogg sits 82 shots behind the Falcons.

A pair of Fillmore Central teammates and classmates are once again battling for individual medalist honors, as well. Defending section champion Courtney Hershberger enters the final round of the section meet just one shot back of teammate and fellow Falcons' junior Chloe Morem, who shot an 89 on Tuesday. Hershberger shot a 90.

The next closest individuals are Hayfield's Avery Towey and Fillmore Central's Myleigh Scheevel, who are tied for third after first-round 97s. Fillmore Central's Marissa Topness (98, fifth place) and Aubrey Larson, and Hayfield's Carly Bronson (both 99, tied-sixth place) round out the top six.

SECTION 1A GIRLS GOLF

FIRST ROUND

(At Eastwood Golf Course, par 72)

Team Totals

1. Fillmore Central 374, 2. Hayfield 406, 3. Wabasha-Kellogg 456, 4. Lanesboro 475, 5. Houston 563.

Individuals

(Top 15)

1. Chloe Morem (FC) 89, 2. Courtney Hershberger (FC) 90, 3t. Avery Towey (Hay) 97, 3t. Myleigh Scheevel (FC) 97, 5. Marissa Topness (FC) 98, 6t. Aubrey Larson (FC) 99, 6t. Carly Bronson (Hay) 99, 8. Annika Mensink (FC) 100, 9. Kristen Watson (Hay) 101, 10. Chloe Schnebly (Lnsbro) 104, 11t. Kallie Reinhardt (WK) 106, 11t. Rachel Smith (WK) 106, 13. Chelsea Christopherson (Hay) 109, 14. Ariana Huntington (Lnsbro) 115, 15. Gabby Tangren (GMLO) 116.

