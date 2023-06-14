Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Fillmore Central, Hershberger hauling home hardware from Class A state meet

Courtney Hershberger capped a stellar high school career with a state runner-up finish. Her team, Fillmore Central, also finished as the state runner-up, one shot back of champ Lac qui Parle Valley.

1A Golf Meet
Fillmore Central's Courtney Hershberger, shown here during the Section 1A meet at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester on May 31, finished as the Class A state runner-up on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. She helped the Falcons place second as a team.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Today at 5:13 PM

BECKER — Fillmore Central returned home Wednesday with its best finish in the Class A girls golf state meet since 2016.

Falcons' senior Courtney Hershberger capped her career with her best finish ever at a state meet.

The Falcons played with a sense of urgency and played some of their best golf of the year on Tuesday and Wednesday at Pebble Creek Golf Course, but Lac qui Parle Valley was better by the absolute slimmest of margins.

Find more news important to you

Lac qui Parle Valley shot a second round-best score of 346 on Wednesday to finish the 36-hole Class A state meet with a total score of 696.

Fillmore Central, which led after Tuesday’s first round, shot a 355 Wednesday and finished at 697, making the Falcons the state runners-up by one stroke. It’s Fillmore Central’s best finish at state since 2016, when they won the Class A championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hershberger tied for the individual runner-up spot with BOLD's Kenna Henriksen, both at 164. Hershberger was tied for third following her first-round 81 on Tuesday. She followed that with an 83 on Wednesday, to finish at 164.

Raquelle Nelson, a junior from Legacy Christian Academy, won medalist honors with a two-day total of 161. She shot 79 Tuesday and 82 Wednesday.

Hershberger's teammate, sophomore Myleigh Scheevel, also earned a top-10 finish, shooting 81-90—171 to place ninth. Falcons senior Chloe Morem finished 14th at 180 and junior Aubrey Larson placed 17th (182). Sophomores Lily Miller (188, tie-30th) and Annika Mensink (193, tie-40th) rounded out the Falcons' scoring.

The champs

• Lac qui Parle Valley was eight shots back of Fillmore Central entering Wednesday’s final round. So how did the Eagles make up that gap? Four of their six golfers (including three of the top four) improved their scores from the first round to the second. No. 1 player Isabelle Jacobs shot an 80 on Wednesday after opening with an 85. No. 2 player Molly Halvorson shot improved by three shots, shooting a final-round 83 after an 86 on Tuesday. Those two players accounted for an eight-shot improvement.

• Legacy Christian junior Raquelle Nelson led wire-to-wire. She opened with a 79, the only golfer to break 80 in either round, and closed with an 82. Her 161 was good for a three-shot win over runners-up Hershberger and Henriksen. Nelson used a strong start in Wednesday’s final round to propel her to medalist honors. She birdied two of the first five holes and made par or birdie on six of the first eight.

Section 1 highlights

• Hershberger shot the third-best score in each round, an 81 on Tuesday and an 83 Wednesday. Her second-round score included a birdie on the 310-yard, par-4 third hole.

• Hayfield senior Avery Towey also earned a top-25 finish, shooting 94-91—185, to place 22nd. Towey's round Wednesday included a birdie (on the 121-yard, par-3 12th hole) and five pars.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Other Section 1 individuals who played in the meet were Hayfield freshman Carly Bronson, who made an impressive 16-shot improvement from Round 1 to Round 2 (104-88—192, 37th place); Wabasha-Kellogg senior Rachel Smith (101-94—195, 45th place); Hayfield junior Kristen Watson (96-107—203, 56th); and Lanesboro senior Chloe Schnebly (103-107—210, 64th).

Leaderboard

CLASS A GIRLS

TEAM TOTALS

1. Lac qui Parle Valley 350-346–696, 2. Fillmore Central 342-355–697, 3. Legacy Christian Academy 356–347–703, 4. Park Christian 378-368–746, 5. Pine River-Backus 399-386–785,6. Sleepy Eye United 400-396–796, 7. Fertile-Beltrami 438-397–835, 8. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 435-406–841.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 10 + Section 1 golfers)

1. Raquelle Nelson (LCA) 79-82–161, 2t. Courtney Hershberger (FC) 81-83–164, 2t. Kenna Henriksen (BOLD) 80-84–164, 4. Isabella Jacobs (LQPV) 85-80–165, 5t. Kianna Johnson (Walker-H-A) 85-84–169, 5t. Molly Halvorson (LQPV) 86-83–169, 5t. Kaitlyn Kittelson (LQPV) 82-87–169, 8. Lindsey Lund (Dawson-Boyd) 87-83–170, 9. Myleigh Scheevel (FC) 81-90–171, 10. Paige Beyer (Border West) 89-86–175.

14. Chloe Morem (FC) 88-92–180, 17. Aubrey Larson (FC) 92-90–182, 22t. Avery Towey (Hayfield) 94-91–185, 30t. Lily Miller (FC) 92-96–188, 37t. Carly Bronson (Hayfield) 104-88–192, 40t. Annika Mensink (FC) 99-94–193, 45t. Rachel Smith (Wabasha-Kellogg) 101-94–195, 56t. Kristen Watson (Hayfield) 96-107–203, 64t. Chloe Schnebly (Lanesboro) 103-107–210.

Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
American Legion baseball results for Tuesday, June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
060723-1AAA Baseball Championship
Prep
State baseball pairings and results: L/P, Cannon Falls win, Byron falls in state opener
June 13, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Prep
PIZM, Lourdes' Rich hope to climb into medal contention at Class AA state meet
June 13, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Lincolnshire Splash Pad
Local
7 things to know about new Lincolnshire splash pad in Rochester
June 14, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Dineshkumar Raojibhai Patel
Local
Man charged with theft in international scheme that stole $735k from Houston County man
June 14, 2023 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Adam Taylor Fravel
Local
Judge chides county attorney in Adam Fravel child protection case: 'Your rush to judgment is misplaced'
June 14, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Flag Day
Community
Photos: Slice of Life June 2023
June 14, 2023 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist