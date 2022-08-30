Fillmore Central looks to break through in Section 1A football

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2022 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 3, Post Bulletin print edition. A PDF version of the Pigskin will be available at PostBulletin.com on Thursday, Sept. 1.)

Fillmore Central was a couple of plays away from its first section football championship in program history last year. Ultimately, the Falcons fell 7-0 to Rushford-Peterson in the Section 1A championship game.

It's something these Falcons, who return nine of 11 starters on both sides of the ball, have thought about since that final whistle blew. Six of those starters were named all-district: standout running back Bryce Corson, LB/OL Garrett Gossman, OL/DE Will Parker, WR/DB Jake Fishbaugher and WR/S Jayce Kiehne.

Corson finished the season with more than 1,200 all-purpose yards and 22 total touchdowns, including a school-record 17 on the ground. Quarterback Dillon O’Connor makes his return along with four of the five starting offensive linemen. O’Connor, who went down with an injury midway through the season, combined with Chase Christianson to throw 22 touchdown passes.

“I expect our team to be very competitive in the district and section and to be near the top,” coach Chris Mensink said. “... We have great kids that love to compete and have put in work in the offseason and I expect them to respond well.”

Mensink and company know that nothing is guaranteed, especially in what is always a competitive section. Yet, if things go according to plan, it could be a special season for a program searching for its first section championship and state tournament appearance.

“Our district and section are always tough,” Mensink said. “Randolph and Faribault B.A. return some great athletes and will be solid; R-P is always, as well. Hayfield returns a great QB and receiver and will be improved. Wabasha-Kellogg is always competitive and a unique team to prepare for. We played K-W last year and they are well coached and will be in the mix as well. Cotter has some new coaches that will add new wrinkles. It will be fun and we are looking forward to it with all the changes and developing new rivalries.

“(Our kids) had a great summer in the weight room and at practice. They are comfortable in our system and we have been able to hit the ground running this summer with so many guys that got valuable experience last year. We are looking forward to getting the season started.”

The Rushford-Peterson football team, including quarterback Malachi Bunke (holding section trophy), Cade Hanson (34) and Carson Thompson (55) celebrate after beating Fillmore Central 7-0 in the Section 1A championship game on Friday in Winona. Post Bulletin file phto / Guy N. Limbeck

Rushford-Peterson

Led by a standout senior class, Rushford-Peterson made it all the way to U.S. Bank Stadium last fall, where they fell in the Class A state semifinals. Those seniors included three-year starting quarterback Malachi Bunke, along with standouts Justin Ruberg, Carson Thompson, Alex Ronnenberg and Logan Skalet. In all, nine of the 12 seniors from last year’s team earned all-district honors. Replacing them is no easy task. Yet, coach Davin Thompson likes what he has in this group. “We have hard working kids that have seen what it takes to win games,” Thompson said. “We graduated a ton of experience but have guys that understand and play the game the right way.” One of those guys is wide receiver and linebacker Grady Hengel, who caught 37 passes for 481 yards and four touchdowns along with 171 yards rushing. He also had five interceptions en route to being named all-district. Dalton Hoel is expected to get more carries as well and will look to build on a season that saw him snag five interceptions with three being brought back for touchdowns. All-district performer Andrew Wilkemeyer will look to team up with Jackson Bergan to lead the offensive and defensive lines.

Faribault Bethlehem Academy

Faribault B.A. enjoyed its best season since 2017-18 last year, finishing 7-3 and reaching the second round of playoffs, where it fell to Fillmore Central 21-16. This year, a relatively young squad with just six seniors hopes to do even better. “The team looks to build on the success of the 2021 season and make it to the state tournament by improving each week,” fourth-year coach Jim Beckman said. “The goal is to complete the regular season undefeated.” Charlie King will be a big part of that. The 6-foot-6 senior co-captain is a four-year starter at tight end and a three-year starter on defense. He is big, fast and will give second-year and dual-threat quarterback Elliot Viland a viable target in passing situations. Derrick Sando will be the full-time running back after showcasing his speed on special teams and in a backup role last season. They should help the Cardinals compete in a tough section.

Randolph

The Rockets are another team that is coming off a solid season with a 6-4 record and a second-round exit a season ago. They return 14 seniors but will have to replace the Weckops. Twin brothers Jacob — who threw for more than 2,500 yards and 29 TDs last year at QB — and Nathan (more than 1,000 yards receiving) both graduated. The two were also solid at linebacker as well. Yet, coach Mike Schmidt likes what he has in senior quarterback Evan Bennerotte. Tyson Cooreman had more than 400 yards receiving and five TDs and Charles Gustafson looks poised for a breakout season at running back. Trey Thielbar and Ruben Kriesel are expected to hold down the offensive line and play key parts on defense as well.

Kenyon-Wanamingo

K-W went 3-6 in 2021 and nearly pulled off a Section 1A first-round upset but fell 36-32 to Randolph. The Knights will be a bit young in some spots and will have to replace the likes of running back Josh Schmidt, receiver Laden Nerison as well as linebacker Evan Brosard. Yet, they do return quarterback Will VanEpps, linebacker Cal Luebke and running back Dillon Bartel. Coach Jake Wieme said the inexperienced Knights will rely on their defense as they gain some seasoning.

“We have been a defense-first team in the past and hope to continue to be strong there,” Wieme said. "We will be a young team with lots of players getting some of their first varsity experience this season.”

Kingsland

Third-year coach Matt Kolling will have just three seniors on this year’s team, but they're three good ones. His son and Winona State University commit Mason Kolling is looking for a big season, having caught 14 passes at tight end and also had three sacks with five tackles for loss on the defensive line. Beau Wiersma had 33 solo tackles and will be asked to do more on offense this season. The Knights will be without senior QB/DB Kale Mensink as he recovers from an injury he suffered at a football camp this summer. He had four picks on defense, while completing nearly 60% of his passes with nine TDs a year ago.

Wabasha-Kellogg

The Falcons didn’t play a game in 2020 and had a hard time getting things going again last year. They struggled with numbers and didn’t record a win. Yet, W-K does bring back 16 of its starters from last season, including junior 6-foot-4, 200-pound tight end and defensive lineman Jacob Solberg, and junior 6-foot-4, 220-pound lineman Jack Vold. Coach Tim Klingbeil will also look to lean on freshmen speedsters Jaxon Lackey and Cole Scheel.

Hayfield

It's a new chapter for the Vikings as they usher in the Derrick Thompson era. They will do so with a number of returning starters at important positions. Ethan Pack will be in his third year at QB and was named to the Post Bulletin All-Area team as a punter. Isaac Matti is also going to be a three-year starter at receiver. Seniors Cole Selk and Diezel Waldner are expected to hold down the running game. Junior Zander Jacobson was named to the PB's second-team at defensive line. He should anchor the Vikings defense. In all, Hayfield has a chance to sneak up on some teams.

Section 1A schedule

Friday, Aug. 26 — Renville County West vs. Kingsland. Thursday, Sept. 1 — New Richland/H-E-G at Kenyon-Wanamingo, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown at Randolph, Wabasha-Kellogg at Cleveland. Friday, Sept. 2 — Janesville-Waldorf-Pembeton at Fillmore Central, Rushford-Peterson at Medford, Hayfield at Blooming Prairie, Lester Prairie at Bethlehem Academy. Friday, Sept. 9 — Fillmore Central at Rushford-Peterson, Bethlehem Academy at Hayfield, Randolph at Wabasha-Kellogg. Saturday, Sept. 10 — Kingsland at Houston (3 p.m.). Friday, Sept. 16 — Hayfield at Fillmore Central, Rushford-Peterson at Kenyon-Wanamingo, Cotter at Wabasha-Kellogg, Bethlehem Academy at Randolph, Southland at Kingsland. Friday, Sept. 23 — Wabasha-Kellogg at Rushford-Peterson, Kenyon-Wanamingo at Hayfield, Randolph at Cotter (8 p.m.), Kingsland at Mabel-Canton. Saturday, Sept. 24 — Fillmore Central at Bethlehem Academy (1 p.m.), Hayfield at Wabasha-Kellogg. Friday, Sept. 30 — Fillmore Central at Randolph, Rushford-Peterson at Cotter (8 p.m.), Bethlehem Academy at Kenyon-Wanamingo, Hayfield at Wabasha-Kellogg, Kingsland at Lanesboro. Friday, Oct. 7 — Kenyon-Wanamingo at Fillmore Central, Randolph at Rushford-Peterson, Cotter at Hayfield, Wabasha-Kellogg at Bethlehem Academy, Lyle/Pacelli at Kingsland. Thursday, Oct. 13 — Fillmore Central at Wabasha-Kellogg, Hayfield at Rushford-Peterson, Kenyon-Wanamingo at Randolph, Bethlehem Academy at Cotter. Friday, Oct. 14 — Spring Grove at Kingsland. Wednesday, Oct. 19 — Cotter at Fillmore Central, Rushford-Peterson at Bethlehem Academy, Wabasha-Kellogg at Kenyon-Wanamingo, Randolph at Hayfield, Kingsland at Grand Meadow.

