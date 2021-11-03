Fillmore Central/Rushford-Peterson Part II has big stakes

FILLMORE CENTRAL vs. RUSHFORD-PETERSON

What: Section 1A championship game

Where: Paul Giel Field, Winona

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Records: No. 2 Fillmore Central is 9-1, No. 1 R-P 10-0.

Last meeting: R-P beat Fillmore Central 26-15 on Sept. 10, in Harmony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last game: R-P beat No. 4 seed Randolph 21-14. No. 2 seed Fillmore Central beat No. 3 Faribault Bethlehem Academy 21-16.

Fillmore Central notes: The Falcons had to rally to get to the section championship, having trailed 16-7 midway through the third quarter in their semifinal game with Faribault Bethlehem Academy. Fillmore Central got a pair of touchdown passes from Chase Christianson to Bryce Corson to get over the top, one in the third quarter, one in the fourth. The Falcons have just one loss this season, to Rushford-Peterson. ... Fillmore Central has allowed more than two touchdowns just once. The Falcons permit just 9.6 ppg, and score 30.4 ppg. ... Fillmore Central is on an eight-game winning streak. ... Quarterback Chase Christianson, just a sophomore, has completed 36 of 64 passes for 764 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s been picked off eight times. Leading rusher is Corson (132 carries, 781 yards, 17 TDs). Jayce Kiehne has 19 catches for 547 yards and eight touchdowns. ... Fillmore Central is perfectly balanced on offense, with 1,800 yards rushing and 1,700 passing.

Rushford-Peterson notes: R-P was also in a dogfight in its semifinal game, tied with Randolph 14-all with 1:50 left in regulation. Standout Trojans quarterback Malachi Bunke hooked up with Grady Hengel on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds remaining, lifting top-seeded R-P to the dramatic win. ... The Trojans have been stellar on defense all season and allow just 8.8 ppg. The most points they’ve permitted was the 15 scored by Fillmore Central. Randolph gave up on the idea of running against R-P’s stout defensive front and threw it 46 times.. ... The Trojans have a couple of great defenders in outside linebacker Justin Ruberg (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) and defensive end Carson Thompson (5-11, 215). Brady Gile (6-0, 170) gives R-P an explosive middle linebacker. ... Standout QB Malachi Bunke passed for 186 yards in the last meeting with Fillmore Central. The Trojans built a 21-7 lead in that one and hung on. Bunke has passed for 1,524 yards and 24 touchowns this season. He's also rushed for 330 yards. ... The last time that R-P was in the section final was in 2016, when it beat Fillmore Central 22-21 and then went on to finish second in the state behind the running of Noah Carlson.

Fillmore Central coach Chris Mensink says: “Rushford-Peterson is a team that can run and pass the ball, so it will be a challenge to prepare for both. We’re going to have to be diversified in our (offensive) attack as well and take care of the football. Our team has been consistent all year long. We’re very disciplined on defense. I think it’s going to come down to the team that makes the fewest mistakes is going to win.”

Rushford-Peterson coach Davin Thompson says: “It’s going to be important for us to keep (Fillmore Central offensive players) in front of us. Bryce Corson is a fast kid who they use on jet sweeps, and Jayce Kiehne is a wideout who is just plain fast. And we have to do a better job of getting off the field on third down. Offensively, we need to take what the defense gives us. We’ve shown that we can be complementary on offense, running or passing. That’s a strong suit for us.”

— Pat Ruff • Post Bulletin