Fillmore Central's comeback falls just short as historic season ends in Class A semifinal thriller

MINNEAPOLIS — Down by three possessions with just over a minute left in the third quarter of Saturday's Class A state semifinal, the Fillmore Central football team could have just rolled over and celebrated what was already a historic season.

But not these Falcons.

When the game seemed all but over, the Falcons refused to quit.

And in the end, they nearly delivered a comeback for the ages.

With a blink of an eye and 20 unanswered points in less than 10 minutes of game time, Fillmore Central suddenly found itself a 2-point conversion away from taking the lead with just over 3 minutes left.

Yet, the miraculous comeback wasn't meant to be.

Quarterback Dillon O'Connor was sacked on the 2-point conversion and the Falcons next last effort was stopped inside the Minneota 30 as time expired, as their historic season came to an end with a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Minneota at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Fillmore Central's record-breaking season ends with an 11-1 record and in the program's first state tournament. Minneota will now play in its sixth Prep Bowl in the past 11 years against Springfield at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

"I think everybody in the state got the opportunity to see what this football team has been about all season long," coach Chris Mensink said. "There's so much fight in this group. They play every play for the next play. I just couldn't be prouder of these guys. It's been a great season and what a fun opportunity to coach these seniors."

The game seemed over after Ryan Meagher recorded Minneota's third rushing touchdown with a 4-yard scamper to put the Vikings up 28-7 with 1:01 left in the third quarter.

But there was never any doubt from the Falcons sidelines.

The offense needed just five plays and 50 seconds to cut into the deficit on the ensuing drive after O'Connor rumbled home from 19 yards out to make it 28-14.

On the kickoff, the Falcons had a great kick that rolled away from the Minneota kick team inside the 5-yard line. By the time the Vikings corralled it, FC was waiting for the tackle.

It pinned the Vikings back and after a quick 3-and-out, the Falcons had the ball at the Minneota 36.

Once again O'Connor and the offense quickly delivered, needing just 52 seconds to find the end zone before scoring on a beautiful pass from O'Connor to Chase Christianson on a fourth-and-7. O'Connor avoided pressure and then lofted a perfect pass over Christianson's shoulder in the back of the end zone.

Just like that, the Falcons trailed just 28-21 with 9:39 left.

Now, the defense just needed another stop.

They did just that, forcing the second consecutive Minneota 3-and-out to give the ball right back to O'Connor and company.

Taking over at their own 16 with 7:25 left, the Falcons drove right down the field until O'Connor found Corson for 28 yards on a third-and-10 to set up a goal-to-goal situation.

O'Connor would punch it in from a 1-yard out to make it 28-27 with over 3 minutes remaining.

With no hesitation, Mensink made the decision to go for the lead with the 2-point conversion.

"We talked about it as we were driving down there," Mensink said. "The decision was made long before we scored the touchdown that we were going for two."

Yet, Minneota was in the lap of O'Connor after the play-action fake and sacked him to keep it 28-27.

Once again, it seemed the game was over and once again, somebody seemed to forget to tell the Falcons.

In fact, there was no doubt that they were getting the ball back.

"I feel like when we lost the ball, we knew we were going to get another chance, because our defense was going to get a stop," O'Connor said. "We always have confidence in them."

The Falcons defense came through on that belief, forcing again a third consecutive 3-and-out to send the ball back to the offense.

With just 1:26 left, FC took over at its own 26 and suddenly a spot for the Prep Bowl on the line.

FC was quickly in business with O'Connor connecting with Corson for 31 yards. However, FC would go backwards on its next few plays, setting up a fourth-and-25 at its own 47.

That's when the ole hook and ladder made its appearance.

O'Connor fired it to Christianson, who lateraled it to Corson, who tip-toed the sideline, somehow managing to stay in bounds for a 35-yard gain and give FC a first down at the Minneota 18 with 22 seconds left.

The hook and ladder! On 4th and 25 nets 35 for FC. Wow pic.twitter.com/xuW0lHjHOU — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) November 19, 2022

The next play, it appeared Corson had the game-winning score, but the ball just came loose as he hit the ground in the corner of the end zone.

The next play, O'Connor was sacked. After a spike stopped the clock, O'Connor's last heave into the end zone towards Christianson fell incomplete as the time expired on Fillmore Central's historic season.

"This was the best season of my life," Corson said. "The most fun ever. Just coming up here, having an opportunity to stay in the hotel with all my best friends. That's a game right there, we're going to remember the rest of our lives. We still wish we were going, but it was a lot of fun."

In the end, it was the second quarter that was too much to overcome.

It was a great start, with the Falcons offense taking the opening kickoff right down the field. Dillon O'Connor capped 8-play, 69-yard drive with a well-placed ball in the corner of the end zone that found Bryce Corson for a 7-yard touchdown. O'Connor was 4-for-4 for 49 yards on the opening drive, including a 38-yard strike to Chase Christianson.

Minneota answered right back with a touchdown of its own.

The next Fillmore Central offensive possession started just as promising the first, before a false start made a fourth-and-3 into a fourth-and-8 at the Minneota 29. The Falcons attempted trickery with Corson taking the end-around and firing a pass to Christianson down the field that fell incomplete.

It turned out to switch momentum.

Minneota marched right down the field, taking a 14-7 lead on a rushing touchdown.

The second play of the ensuing Fillmore Central drive, tight end Kyle Daniels appeared to a step on the defender. But a good play from Browdy Lozinski saw him just get his hand on it at the last second to tip the pass. The ball ricocheted off Daniels and into into the arms of Destin Fier for the Minneota interception.

Six plays later, Ryan Dalager ripped a pass away from Corson and took it 38 yards to the house on a third-and-15 for a 21-7 lead with 4:58 left in the second quarter.

That quarter proved to be the difference.

The Falcons had the ball for just 2 minutes and 36 seconds, while being outgained 176-16 in the frame.

"The second quarter, we were a little stale," Mensink said. "We were out-physicaled, which hasn't happend to us much this year. So we needed to regroup."

Regroup they did.

The defense did a better job of staying gap disciplined and shedding blocks, while the offense exploited the middle of the field with their play-makers.

It produced an end of the third and a fourth quarter that the loud contingency of Fillmore Central fans had grown accustomed to seeing.

In the end though, the Falcons just ended up running out of time.

But it doesn't take anything away from the historical season these Falcons had. The next hope is to build off of it, something they have no doubt next year's crop can do.

"There is still a ton of young kids coming out," Corson said. "They definitely have a bright future ahead."

Minneota 28, Fillmore Central 27

Fillmore Central 7-0-7-13—27

Minneota 7-14-7-0—28

First Quarter

FC — Bryce Corson 7 pass from Dillon O'Connor (Atlee Herschberger kick) 8:42.

M — Isaac Pohlen 1 run (Peyton Gillund kick) 4:03

Second Quarter

M — Anthony Rybinski 4 run (Gillund kick) 8:14

M — Ryan Dalager 38 pass from Pohlen (Gillund kick) 4:58

Third Quarter

M — Ryan Meagher 4 run (Gillund kick) 1:01

FC — O'Connor 19 run (Herschberger kick) 0:11

Fourth Quarter

FC — Chase Christianson 30 pass from O'Connor (Herschberger kick)

FC — O'Connor 1 run (run failed) 3:15

