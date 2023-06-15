Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Fillmore Central's Fishbaugher saves his best for last, finishes career as state runner-up

Jake Fishbaugher's final round of high school golf career will be a memorable one. It was the best round of the day at the Class A state meet and included multiple birdies and even a rare eagle.

1A Golf Meet
Fillmore Central's Jake Fishbaugher tees off during the Section 1A golf meet on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester. Fishbaugher shot one of the best rounds of his high school career on Wednesday at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, a 4-under-par 68 that helped him become the Class A state runner-up.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Today at 11:23 PM

BECKER — Jake Fishbaugher saved his best for last.

The Fillmore Central senior — who has aspirations of making a living in golf in the not-too-distant future — put everything he had into his final round as a high school golfer, and it nearly ended with a state championship.

Fishbaugher shot the best score of the day — including a rare eagle — in the final round of the Class A state meet on Wednesday at Pebble Creek Golf Club. His 4-under-par 68 left him at 3-under 141 for the meet, but another senior, Cole Witherow of New Life Academy in Woodbury, edged Fishbaugher for medalist honors by shooting 70-69–139.

Still, Fishbaugher — who played in four state meets and won back-to-back Section 1A individual titles — couldn’t have asked for a much better finish to his time at Fillmore Central. He played outstanding golf over the two-day state meet and did so with all of his teammates there, too.

The Falcons placed fourth as a team, just three strokes away from earning a medal (a top-3 finish). They shot a team score of 331-323–654, while third-place Fertile-Beltrami went 332-319–651.

Fishbaugher was outstanding on Wednesday, making just one bogey in his round — that coming on his next-to-last hole, the 190-yard, par-3 17th. He bounced back from that by making one of his three birdies on the 18th, a 405-yard par-4.

His other two birdies came on the 500-yard, par-5 second hole and the 345-yard, par-4 11th. His best hole of the meet, though, was the 490-yard, par-5 fifth. He made a 3 on the hole, the only eagle of the day. That put him at 3-under-par through five holes. He parred the next five before making another birdie at 11.

After bogeying the 17th, he finished his career on a fitting note — making a 3 on the par-4 18th.

Fishbaugher intends to go to school at Florida Gulf Coast University, beginning this fall, where he hopes to earn a spot on the men's golf team. He also hopes to earn a PGA golf management degree and become a PGA teaching professional.

The champs

• Witherow capped his high school career by earning medalist honors. His final-round 69 was the second-best score of the day, behind only Fishbaugher’s 68. Witherow remarkably didn’t make anything worse than a par — his final round consisted of three birdies and 15 pars. He made his three birdies on the front nine (holes 2, 5 and 9), then parred all nine holes on the back.

• State champion Lakeview had two golfers finish in the top 10 and three in the top 25 — sophomore Carson Boe (third place, 72-71–143); sophomore Lane Arends (10th, 80-75–155) and senior Ethan Schwankl (24th, 82-76–158). The Lakers’ final-round score of 314 was the best team score of any round in the meet.

Section 1 highlights

• Hayfield senior Sam Tucker also went out on a high note, placing 15th in the state meet (81-75–156). Tucker was tied for 24th after an opening-round 81, but he rebounded nicely on Wednesday. Tucker shot the 10th-best score of the final round, a 3-over 75 that included four birdies, three of which came in his final seven holes. Like Fishbaugher, Tucker ended his career by making a birdie on his final hole, the par-4 18th.

• Southland junior Nicholas Edland tied Tucker for 15th, at 156. Edland shot a 79 on Wednesday after opening with a 77 on Tuesday. Edland didn’t make any birdies in the final round, but parred 12 of the 18 holes, including two stretches of five consecutive pars.

• Lanesboro’s Hayden Lawstuen, the only other Section 1 senior in the state meet, tied for 32nd place (77-85–162).

• Fillmore Central placed fourth as a team. In addition to Fishbaugher's 141 total, Brock Sikkink tied for 49th place (84-86—170), Luke Hellickson and Brody Srsn tied for 57th (173), Anthony Kiehne placed 63rd (87-88—175) and Aiden Arnold finished 69th (87-92—179).

Leaderboard

CLASS A BOYS

TEAM TOTALS

1. Lakeview 322-314–636, 2. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 324-319–643, 3. Fertile-Beltrami 332-319–651, 4. Fillmore Central 331-323–654, 5. Heritage Christian Academy 339-323–662, 6. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 339-349–688, 7. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 342-349–691, 8. Ottertail Central 355-342–697.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 10 + Section 1 golfers)

1. Cole Witherow (New Life Academy) 70-69–139, 2. Jake Fishbaugher (FC) 73-68–141, 3t. Carson Boe (Lakeview) 72-71–143, 3t. Hunter Schmidt (Martin Co. West) 72-71–143, 5. Parker Brock (WHA) 74-71–145, 6. Ryan Nelson (Park Christian) 75-75–150, 7. Brady Schwinghammer (BBE) 72-79–151, 8. Carson Besonen (Lac qui Parle Valley) 77-75–152, 9. Tony Carlin (Fosston) 74-79–153, 10t. Carson Erickson (Sleepy Eye) 80-75–155, 10t. Lane Arends (Lakeview) 79-76–155, 10t. Ryan Schrupp (Renville Co. W.) 79-76–155, 10t. Ryan Engel (Ada-Borup) 79-76–155, 10t. Ethan Finseth (F-B) 81-74–155,

15t. Sam Tucker (Hayfield) 81-75–156-75–156, 15t. Nicholas Edland (Southland) 77-79–156, 32t. Hayden Lawstuen (Lanesboro) 77-85–162, 49t. Brock Sikkink (FC) 84-86–170, 49t. Cohen Wiste (Southland) 88-82–170, 49t. Jack Brogle (Lanesboro) 89-81–170, 57t. Luke Hellickson (FC) 88-85–173, 57t. Brody Srsen (FC) 89-84–173, 63. Anthony Kiehne (FC) 87-88–175, 69. Aiden Arnold (FC) 87-92–179.

