Fillmore Central's Fishbaugher saves his best for last, finishes career as state runner-up

BECKER — Jake Fishbaugher saved his best for last.

The Fillmore Central senior — who has aspirations of making a living in golf in the not-too-distant future — put everything he had into his final round as a high school golfer, and it nearly ended with a state championship.

Fishbaugher shot the best score of the day — including a rare eagle — in the final round of the Class A state meet on Wednesday at Pebble Creek Golf Club. His 4-under-par 68 left him at 3-under 141 for the meet, but another senior, Cole Witherow of New Life Academy in Woodbury, edged Fishbaugher for medalist honors by shooting 70-69–139.

Still, Fishbaugher — who played in four state meets and won back-to-back Section 1A individual titles — couldn’t have asked for a much better finish to his time at Fillmore Central. He played outstanding golf over the two-day state meet and did so with all of his teammates there, too.

The Falcons placed fourth as a team, just three strokes away from earning a medal (a top-3 finish). They shot a team score of 331-323–654, while third-place Fertile-Beltrami went 332-319–651.

Fishbaugher was outstanding on Wednesday, making just one bogey in his round — that coming on his next-to-last hole, the 190-yard, par-3 17th. He bounced back from that by making one of his three birdies on the 18th, a 405-yard par-4.

His other two birdies came on the 500-yard, par-5 second hole and the 345-yard, par-4 11th. His best hole of the meet, though, was the 490-yard, par-5 fifth. He made a 3 on the hole, the only eagle of the day. That put him at 3-under-par through five holes. He parred the next five before making another birdie at 11.

After bogeying the 17th, he finished his career on a fitting note — making a 3 on the par-4 18th.

Fishbaugher intends to go to school at Florida Gulf Coast University, beginning this fall, where he hopes to earn a spot on the men's golf team. He also hopes to earn a PGA golf management degree and become a PGA teaching professional.

The champs

• Witherow capped his high school career by earning medalist honors. His final-round 69 was the second-best score of the day, behind only Fishbaugher’s 68. Witherow remarkably didn’t make anything worse than a par — his final round consisted of three birdies and 15 pars. He made his three birdies on the front nine (holes 2, 5 and 9), then parred all nine holes on the back.

• State champion Lakeview had two golfers finish in the top 10 and three in the top 25 — sophomore Carson Boe (third place, 72-71–143); sophomore Lane Arends (10th, 80-75–155) and senior Ethan Schwankl (24th, 82-76–158). The Lakers’ final-round score of 314 was the best team score of any round in the meet.

Section 1 highlights

• Hayfield senior Sam Tucker also went out on a high note, placing 15th in the state meet (81-75–156). Tucker was tied for 24th after an opening-round 81, but he rebounded nicely on Wednesday. Tucker shot the 10th-best score of the final round, a 3-over 75 that included four birdies, three of which came in his final seven holes. Like Fishbaugher, Tucker ended his career by making a birdie on his final hole, the par-4 18th.

• Southland junior Nicholas Edland tied Tucker for 15th, at 156. Edland shot a 79 on Wednesday after opening with a 77 on Tuesday. Edland didn’t make any birdies in the final round, but parred 12 of the 18 holes, including two stretches of five consecutive pars.

• Lanesboro’s Hayden Lawstuen, the only other Section 1 senior in the state meet, tied for 32nd place (77-85–162).

• Fillmore Central placed fourth as a team. In addition to Fishbaugher's 141 total, Brock Sikkink tied for 49th place (84-86—170), Luke Hellickson and Brody Srsn tied for 57th (173), Anthony Kiehne placed 63rd (87-88—175) and Aiden Arnold finished 69th (87-92—179).

Leaderboard

CLASS A BOYS

TEAM TOTALS

1. Lakeview 322-314–636, 2. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 324-319–643, 3. Fertile-Beltrami 332-319–651, 4. Fillmore Central 331-323–654, 5. Heritage Christian Academy 339-323–662, 6. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 339-349–688, 7. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 342-349–691, 8. Ottertail Central 355-342–697.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 10 + Section 1 golfers)

1. Cole Witherow (New Life Academy) 70-69–139, 2. Jake Fishbaugher (FC) 73-68–141, 3t. Carson Boe (Lakeview) 72-71–143, 3t. Hunter Schmidt (Martin Co. West) 72-71–143, 5. Parker Brock (WHA) 74-71–145, 6. Ryan Nelson (Park Christian) 75-75–150, 7. Brady Schwinghammer (BBE) 72-79–151, 8. Carson Besonen (Lac qui Parle Valley) 77-75–152, 9. Tony Carlin (Fosston) 74-79–153, 10t. Carson Erickson (Sleepy Eye) 80-75–155, 10t. Lane Arends (Lakeview) 79-76–155, 10t. Ryan Schrupp (Renville Co. W.) 79-76–155, 10t. Ryan Engel (Ada-Borup) 79-76–155, 10t. Ethan Finseth (F-B) 81-74–155,

15t. Sam Tucker (Hayfield) 81-75–156-75–156, 15t. Nicholas Edland (Southland) 77-79–156, 32t. Hayden Lawstuen (Lanesboro) 77-85–162, 49t. Brock Sikkink (FC) 84-86–170, 49t. Cohen Wiste (Southland) 88-82–170, 49t. Jack Brogle (Lanesboro) 89-81–170, 57t. Luke Hellickson (FC) 88-85–173, 57t. Brody Srsen (FC) 89-84–173, 63. Anthony Kiehne (FC) 87-88–175, 69. Aiden Arnold (FC) 87-92–179.