Fillmore Central's run to U.S. Bank Stadium a boost for Section 1

HARMONY — It wasn’t but 20 minutes after the Fillmore Central team had won the program’s first state tournament game when coach Chris Mensink began to notice all the phone notifications.

From mentors like former Falcons coach Del Elston to former foes such as Rushford-Peterson’s three-time state champion coach Jim Reinhardt, Mensink’s phone was flooded with more than 40 messages from across the Section 1 region in the immediate aftermath of the Falcons' thrilling 18-16 Class A quarterfinal victory over top-ranked Lester Prairie.

He’s still wrapping his head around it.

“A lot of people are very, very happy and excited for us,” Mensink said. “That’s pretty cool.”

The scene afterwards at Jordan High School last Friday, Nov. 11, was a sight to behold.

The scrappy Falcons had just shown tremendous grit, shutting down the powerful Lester Prairie rushing attack one last time after a quick momentum change required it.

Once the final whistle blew and history was made, it wasn’t long before what felt like everyone from the towns of Harmony, Preston and Fountain was on the field celebrating with their Falcons as the snow began to fall.

It’s a moment the Falcons enjoyed briefly, before quickly realizing the job isn't done yet.

Instead, they quickly pointed out it's time to make the trek to U.S. Bank Stadium where the Falcons will face No. 10-ranked Minneota in a Class A state semifinal at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

“The kids had this on their bucket list and goal list, a checkbox to get to U.S. Bank,” Mensink said. “At this point, it’s now, well, you're gonna be here, let's go for it. That's the goal. Section 1 has a great history of doing well in this. And we want to definitely carry on that tradition and represent Section 1, the way that they always have.”

Minneota (10-2) is a squad that has plenty of experience on its side.

The Vikings have won three state championships in the past decade and played in the Prep Bowl five times in that span. One of those came last season, when they fell to Mayer Lutheran 20-14 in the Class A title game after defeating Section 1A champ Rushford-Peterson 28-8 in a semifinal.

In 21 years as coach, Chad Johnston has just 39 losses.

The Vikings have done it for many years behind a rushing attack that specializes on misdirection and this year is no different with an average of more than 225 yards per game on the ground.

Minneota went over that number in a 35-7 quarterfinal victory against Breckenridge, rushing for 252 yards. As he has done all season, Zack Fier led the way with 141 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

With 1,239 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns on 200 carries, Fier is a good one. Mensink said Fier is similar to Lester Prairie’s Tanner Scheevel, who ran for more than 200 yards against the Falcons last week.

Slowing Fier down is a must, but the Vikings can throw the ball, too.

Quarterback Isaac Pohlen has thrown for more than 1,600 yards and is completing 62% of his passes. He has a good target on the outside in Peyton Gillund, in addition to Fier, who can make plays in the passing game as well.

It will be a tough test for the sixth-best scoring defense in Class A.

“They are such a well-coached team and have been in this position many times,” Mensink said. “Our kids have to line up and read their keys, not be fooled and keep their eyes where they need to be.”

Yet, where Minneota really shines is on defense.

The tough and rugged group did not allow an offensive touchdown in the quarterfinal victory, and have held opponents to fewer than 12 points per game.

But they have not faced the amount of weapons the Falcons have.

Led by the ultimate Swiss Army Knife in Bryce Corson, Mensink and company have plenty of firepower with dual-threat quarterback Dillon O'Connor and playmakers Luke Hellickson, Chase Christianson and Kyle Daniels.

Corson stole the show in the quarterfinals.

He was lined up all over the field, in the slot, in the backfield, doing whatever was asked of him. In the end, he finished with 174 yards from scrimmage, with 8 receptions for 131 yards to go along with 43 yards rushing and a TD.

"That versatility, like week-by-week, we go 'what do we need Bryce to do? Catch it out of the backfield? Run between the tackles? Run outside? Can we get him deep?'" Mensink said. "How can we manipulate him to put him in a position for our football team and for him to be successful? But Bryce has a lot of other weapons that are with him. You can't just focus on Bryce."

Two well-coached teams with two great defenses and offenses, it all sets up a for a potential classic semifinal matchup.

One the Fillmore Central faithful simply cannot wait for.

"I think you are going to see a lot of black and teal," Mensink said. "It's just fun to go around the community and see all the signs, the apparel. Just a lot of pride in this Fillmore Central football team."