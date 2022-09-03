Final-seconds loss for Century in football opener

NEW PRAGUE — Century endured a difficult loss to begin its season on Friday.

A failed connection on a snap from center to punter in the final 10 seconds of regulation resulted in New Prague getting possession of the football at the Panthers’ 20-yard line. The Trojans then nailed a field goal from there and walked away a 23-21 winner in the Big Southeast District game, the opener for both teams.

Satchel Johnson kicked the field goal from 32 yards out in the closing seconds to give New Prague the victory.

“We had numerous chances to win the football game,” Century coach Jon Vik said. “We moved the ball to the New Prague 10-yard line a few times and came away with no points. On that final punt team, we had several alternates playing (due to the hot and humid weather), and our main punter wasn’t in there because he was cramping up. It was a little bit of a high snap — about helmet high — and New Prague recovered our fumble. But I am extremely proud of our boys. Even in the final 3 seconds, nobody had their head down.”

Century got a strong game from its quarterback, Harrison Esau. The junior finished 17-for-31 passing for 316 yard and three touchdowns.

Eli Thompson was Esau’s top target. The junior had 176 yards and one touchdown on seven receptions. Josh Berg had five catches for 90 yards.

Century had a difficult time rushing the football. It finished with 18 yards on the ground, including losing 15 yards on three quarterback sacks.

Century hosts Owatonna next Friday.

New Prague 23, Century 21

Century#0#13#8#0#—#21

New Prague#7#7#0#9#—#21