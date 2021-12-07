Finalists announced for Rochester Sports Banquet

The finalists for the upcoming Rochester Sports Banquet have been announced.

The event, sponsored by Rochester Sports, will be held on Jan. 17 at the Rochester Event Center.

Area athletes, coaches and teams will be honored in eight categories during the event.

Up for Team of the Year are two state championship squads from Hayfield, the boys basketball and baseball team.

The Hayfield baseball team won the Class A state title with a perfect 26-0 record. The Vikings basketball team won the Class A state crown.

Other team finalists are the Class AA state champion Chatfield football team, the Lake City girls golf team that won the Class AA state championship and the St. Charles softball team that was the Class AA state runner-up.

• The finalists for Coach of the Year are Kasey Krekling, who guided Hayfield to the Class A baseball state title, Chris Pack, who guided Hayfield to the Class A boys basketball state title, Steve Randgaard, who guided Lake City to the Class AA girls golf state title, Jeff Johnson, who guided Chatfield to the Class AA football state title and Matt Northrup, who guided Pine Island to the Class A True Team boys track and field state title.

• The finalists for Female Athlete of the Year are Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa gymnast Sawyer Gorman, Zumbrota-Mazeppa softball player Avery Steffen, St. Charles track and field standout Lindsey Root, Lourdes hockey player Maggie Hanzel and Byron track/soccer/basketball player Katie Lembrecht.

Gorman was the Class A state champion in the floor exercise as a senior. She was also third on the vault, ninth on bars and fourth in the all-around competition.

Steffen was Class AA first-team All-State in 2021 as she batting .540 with 11 home runs and was also 15-3 with a 1.03 ERA as a pitcher.

Root was a state qualifier in four track and field events. She placed third in the state in the long jump and sixth in the 200-meter dash.

Hanzel wrapped up her stellar Lourdes hockey career as one of the top scoring defenseman in the state. She finished the 2020-21 season with 38 points and is continuing her college career at Division I Boston University.

Lembrecht was a standout in three sports for Byron and was a state qualifier in multiple events in track and field.

• The finalists for Male Athlete of the Year are Dodge County hockey player Brody Lamb, Hayfield baseball/basketball player Easton Fritcher, Stewartville football/basketball/track and field standout Will Tschetter, Pine Island track and field/football standout Jarod White, Hayfield basketball/baseball player Ethan Slaathaug and Mayo football/basketball/track/baseball player Cayden Holcomb.

Lamb guided Dodge County to a runner-up state finish in Class A in hockey while leading the state in scoring with 52 goals and 87 points. He was drafted by the New York Rangers of the NHL and is a University of Minnesota commit.

Fritcher and Slaathaug helped Hayfield win state titles in both baseball and basketball. Fritcher's top sport is baseball where he has committed to play at Minnesota. He hit .543 with eight homers and was also 11-0 with a 1.55 ERA as a pitcher.

Slaathaug's top sport is basketball. He averaged more than 20 points a game and became the school's all-time leading scorer as well as leading the way in the state tournament.

Tschetter set a school scoring record in basketball and averaged more than 30 points a game as a senior. He is now playing at the University of Michigan. He was the discus state champ in track and field.

White is an elite pole vaulter who won the Class A state title by more than a foot and set a state record in his class in the process.

Holcomb's top sport is football where he helped guide Mayo to a Class AAAAA state berth. As a wide receiver, he broke a state record for most receptions. He was also a state qualifier in track and was part of the 4x100 relay that placed third.

• Finalists for Adaptive Athlete/Team of the Year are Lewiston-Altura track and field athlete Peyton Gunnarson, ZED Zoros bowler Seth Pack and the Rochester Raiders adaptive soccer team.

Gunnarson won state titles in two wheelchair events in track.

Pack placed third in the state in bowling in the CI Division.

The Raiders placed fourth in the state in the PI Division of adaptive soccer.

• There will also be awards for Post-secondary Male and Female Athletes of the Year and well as a Lifetime Achievement Award.

