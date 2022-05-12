Finocchi tossed two-hitter as Royals win season opener

ROCHESTER — Matteo Finocchi tossed a two-hit shutout as the Rochester Royals opened their amateur baseball season with a 12-0 win over the Rochester Roadrunners in seven innings at Mayo Field on Wednesday night.

Finocchi, a left-hander, struck out 12 and he did not issue a single walk. The Royals started the game quickly with six runs in the bottom of the first to take control. Five of the runs were unearned against Roadrunners starter Ethan Simonson.

Alex Holets was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Royals. Ace pitcher Matt Meyer, who got a rare chance to hit, and Jake Halverson were both 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Meyer hit a pair of doubles and had two RBIs. Drew Block was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Adam Marshall was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and Michael Michalak was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Nick Pearson and Tim Oesterlin collected hits and Oesterlin

drove in a run as the Royals finished with 14 hits.

Jose Rosario and Robert Schmitt hit singles for the Roadrunners.

The Royals (1-0) will host the Cannon Falls Bears at 8 p.m. Friday at Mayo Field.

Royals/Roadrunners boxscore: http://rochesterroyals.teams.mnbaseball.org/scoredetail/Schedule?gameId=41544