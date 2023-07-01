Firecracker 92 tournament results for Friday, June 30, 2023: Rochester teams all open with wins

Rochester A's 14, Eau Claire 2

ROCHESTER — The Rochester A's were unfriendly hosts on the opening day of the 16-team Firecracker 92 American Legion baseball tournament.

The A's used a nine-hit attack and a solid start from pitcher Ryan Ohm to open tournament play with a 14-2, four-inning thumping of Eau Claire, at Century High School.

Eau Claire managed two runs on two hits in the top of the first inning, but Ohm shut them down after that, finishing the game with no walks and five strikeouts.

The red-hot A's are now 10-3 overall; they're scheduled to face Worthington at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and St. Peter at 2 p.m., to conclude pool play.

Against Eau Claire, multiple A's had big days at the plate. Ohm went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Jerry Fletcher was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, Hayden Binnicker had four RBIs; Ian Vasquez had two RBIs and Mike Ruff scored three runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The A's sit atop Pool C after Day 1, with a 1-0 record and a plus-12 run differential.

Rochester A's 14, Eau Claire 2

(line score unavailable)

Eau Claire: No stats available.

Rochester A's: Blake Baudoin 1-for-1, 2 R; Ryan Ohm 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Jack Eustice 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 R; Jerry Fletcher 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Harrison Esau 1 RBI; George Boyce 1-for-2, 2 R; Hayden Binnicker 1-for-2, 4 RBI, 1 R; Ian Vasquez 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 R; Mike Ruff 1 RBI, 3 R. Pitchers: Ryan Ohm 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K.

Rochester Redhawks 4, La Crescent 2

The Rochester Redhawks got off to a strong start at Massey Field against La Crescent and held off the Lancers for a 4-2 victory in both teams' opening game of Pool A, which also includes Plattsmouth (Neb.) and Norwood Young America.

The Redhawks built a 3-0 lead through two innings and never trailed in their win against La Crescent.

That was all the help Kasey Carlson needed on the mound.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlson threw a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits. He walked just one batter and struck out seven, while throwing more than two-thirds of his pitches (63 of 91) for strikes.

Zack Bentzen was solid for La Crescent, too, suffering the loss, but throwing a complete game. He gave up four runs (two earned) on six hits, with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Shortstop Eli McCool led La Crescent at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored from the leadoff spot.

Redhawks' shortstop Kyle Leopold went 2-for-3, while Kyle Prindle had a double, two runs and two RBIs; Mason Leimbek had an RBI double and Sam Hruska was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

La Crescent plays at 9 a.m. Saturday against Plattsmouth and at 4:30 p.m. against Norwood Young America.

The Redhawks are set to face Norwood Young America at 11:30 a.m. and Plattsmouth at 2 p.m.

Patriots 7, Pine Island 4

Adam Hegrenes kept Pine Island's hitters off balance for a good portion of Friday's game, and his Rochester Patriots teammates delivered plenty of offense to earn a victory in their opening-round game at John Adams Middle School.

The Patriots scored four times in the bottom of the third to take a 4-0 lead and to take the lead for good.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hegrenes did his part on the mound, going 6 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits, and walking three batters while striking out 11. He also had a good game at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Aaron Terpstra was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two stolen bases, and Ben Satre drove in two runs.

For Pine Island, Nick Bauer had a hit, two runs scored and a stolen base; Ben Grabau had an RBI double; and Mason Jasperson drove in two runs.

Rochester Patriots 7, Pine Island 4

Pine Island#000#202#0#—#4#6#1

Patriots#004#300#x#—#7#8#0

Pine Island: Eli Barker 1-for-1 1 RBI; Nick Bauer 1-for-3, 2 R, 1 SB; Ben Grabau 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Mason Jasperson 1-for-3 2 RBI; Ivan Loy 1-for-3 1 R. Pitchers: Nick Bauer (LP) 4 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K.

John Marshall: Adam Hegrenes 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R; Justin Jarland 1-for-3, 1 R; Mark Muenkel 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB; Ben Satre 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 R; Aaron Terpstra 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 SB. Pitchers: Adam Hegrenes (WP) 6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 11 K.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firecracker 92 scores, standings

POOL A

(At Massey Field, Mayo High School)

Friday's Scores

Plattsmouth (Neb.) 13, Norwood Young America 5

Rochester Redhawks 4, La Crescent 2

Saturday's Games

9 a.m. — La Crescent vs. Plattsmouth

11:30 a.m. — Mayo vs. Norwood Young America

ADVERTISEMENT

2 p.m. — Mayo vs. Plattsmouth

4:30 p.m. — La Crescent vs. Norwood Young America

Pool Standings

(Run differential in parentheses)

Plattsmouth 1-0 (plus-8); Mayo 1-0 (plus-2); La Crescent 0-1 (minus-2); NYA 0-1 (minus-8).

• • • • •

POOL B

(At Rochester Baseball Complex, Field 4)

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday's Scores

Holmen (Wis.) 8, Austin 2

Kasson 9, Eastview (Apple Valley) 5

Saturday's Games

9 a.m. — Kasson vs. Holmen (Wis.)

11:30 a.m. — Eastview vs. Austin

2 p.m. — Kasson vs. Austin

4:30 p.m. — Holmen vs. Eastview

Pool Standings

(Run differential in parentheses)

Holmen 1-0 (plus-6); Kasson 1-0 (plus-4); Eastview 0-1 (minus-4); Austin 0-1 (minus-6).

• • • • •

POOL C

(At Century High School)

Friday's Scores

Rochester A's 14, Eau Claire (Wis.) 2

St. Peter 7, Worthington 1

Saturday's Games

9 a.m. — Eau Claire (Wis.) vs. St. Peter

11:30 a.m. — Rochester A's vs. Worthington

2 p.m. — Rochester A's vs. St. Peter

4:30 p.m. — Eau Claire vs. Worthington

Pool Standings

(Run differential in parentheses)

Rochester A's 1-0 (plus-12); St. Peter 1-0 (plus-6); Worthington 0-1 (minus-6); Eau Claire 0-1 (minus-12).

• • • • •

POOL D

(At Alumni Field, John Adams Middle School)

Friday's Scores

Rochester Patriots 7, Pine Island 4

Albert Lea 13, Eden Prairie 2

Saturday's Games

9 a.m. — Pine Island vs. Albert Lea

11:30 a.m. — Rochester Patriots vs. Eden Prairie No. 2

2 p.m. — Rochester Patriots vs. Albert Lea

4:30 p.m. — Eden Prairie No. 2 vs. Pine Island

Pool Standings

(Run differential in parentheses)

Albert Lea 1-0 (plus-11); Rochester Patriots 1-0 (plus-3); Pine Island 0-1 (minus-3); Eden Prairie 0-1 (minus-11).

• • • • •

SUNDAY'S GAMES

(At Rochester Baseball Complex)

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Semifinal Games

9 a.m. — Pool A champion vs. Pool B champion (Field 4)

9 a.m. — Pool C champion vs. Pool D champion (Field 1)

Third Place

11:30 a.m. — semifinal losers (Field 4)

Championship Game

2 p.m. — semifinal winners (Field 4)

PLACEWINNER GAMES

(Start times TBD)

Pool A 2nd place vs. Pool B 2nd place

Pool C 2nd place vs. Pool D 2nd place

Pool A 3rd place vs. Pool B 3rd place

Pool C 3rd place vs. Pool D 3rd place

Pool A 4th place vs. Pool B 4th place

Pool C 4th place vs. Pool D 4th place

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE, SCORES AND STANDINGS