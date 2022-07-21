First District Legion baseball results for Thursday, July 21, 2022

FIRST DISTRICT

Loser-out bracket

Byron 7, Redhawks 6

WINONA — No. 8 seed Byron ousted the No. 5-seeded Rochester Redhawks in the First District tournament, winning 7-6 in a loser-out bracket game at Winona State University.

No statistics were available from Byron. It went on to play No. 3 seed Austin on Thursday in the loser-out quarterfinals.

Ian Regal went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Redhawks. Kyle Prindle went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double. Zach Condon also had two hits, including a double, and Alec Sadowy went 2-for-4.

Grand Woodock took the pitching loss.

Byron#113#020#0#—#7#7#1

Redhawks#200#100#3#—#6#10#2

No. 8 Byron: Pitchers:

No. 5 Redhawks: Mason Leimbek 1-for-3, 2 R, 1 SB; Ian Regal 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R; Zach Condon 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Kyle Prindle 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Alec Sadowy 2-for-4 1 RBI. Pitchers: Grant Woodcock (LP) IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; Mason Leimbek 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Ian Regal 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.