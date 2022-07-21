SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

First District Legion baseball results for Thursday, July 21, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
July 21, 2022 06:31 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

FIRST DISTRICT

Loser-out bracket

Byron 7, Redhawks 6

WINONA — No. 8 seed Byron ousted the No. 5-seeded Rochester Redhawks in the First District tournament, winning 7-6 in a loser-out bracket game at Winona State University.

No statistics were available from Byron. It went on to play No. 3 seed Austin on Thursday in the loser-out quarterfinals.

Ian Regal went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for the Redhawks. Kyle Prindle went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double. Zach Condon also had two hits, including a double, and Alec Sadowy went 2-for-4.

Grand Woodock took the pitching loss.

Byron 7, Redhawks 6
Byron#113#020#0#—#7#7#1
Redhawks#200#100#3#—#6#10#2
No. 8 Byron: Pitchers:
No. 5 Redhawks: Mason Leimbek 1-for-3, 2 R, 1 SB; Ian Regal 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R; Zach Condon 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Kyle Prindle 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Alec Sadowy 2-for-4 1 RBI. Pitchers: Grant Woodcock (LP) IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; Mason Leimbek 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Ian Regal 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.

Related Topics: BASEBALLPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
John Marshall vs. Highland Park Boys Hockey
Prep
JM's Veney earns elite spot on Elite League roster
JT Veney was the second-leading scorer on John Marshall's boys hockey team last winter as a sophomore and as a defenseman. He'll be back with the Rockets this winter, but first, he has earned a roster spot in the prestigious Upper Midwest High School Elite League.
July 21, 2022 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester A's vs Stewartville Legion Baseball
Prep
Haun's final pitching stint a gem for A's
Matt Haun went all seven innings and guided the Rochester A's to a 4-3 win over Stewartville in the First District baseball winners-bracket semifinals on Wednesday.
July 21, 2022 12:48 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Rochester Patriots vs. Rochester Redhawks American Legion Baseba
Prep
Division I First District American Legion baseball pairings
SUNDAY, JULY 17
July 20, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Legion Baseball Wayzata vs. Pine Island
Prep
Division II American Legion baseball Southeast Sub-State pairings
THURSDAY, JULY 14
July 20, 2022 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports