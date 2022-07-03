First-time feature winners again the norm at Chateau Speedway

LANSING — New feature winners emerged once again in auto racing at Chateau Speedway on Friday night.

Two of the six classes at the track have had a different feature winner every week.

In the USRA A Mod’s, Ryan Wetzstein of West Concord claimed his first feature win of the season by .056 of a second over Jason Cummins of New Richland in the closest feature race of the evening.

Wetzstein also took over the points lead at Lansing with the win. Cummins did have one of the classes heat wins with the other going to Cole Anderson of Le Center.

In the Hornet class, it was a first-time visitor to the track this year, Mike Chadderdon, who saw victory lane in the feature. He worked from row three to the front on lap three and set sail for the win over Colin Wittenberg of Hastings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maison Poston of Red Wing and Brandon Blanchard of Chester, Iowa, scored the classes heat wins.

Pure Stocks saw Troy Maas of Faribault pick up his first feature win of the year. He became the fourth different feature winner in the class in six weeks of action. Maas started on the pole and stayed out front from start to finish ahead of PJ Duchene of Faribault and Devyn Deyo of Chatfield.

Deyo took one of the classes two heat wins with the other going to Joshua Bentzen of Owatonna.

Chad Schroeder of Belle Plaine became another first-time feature winner at Chateau this summer as he took the USRA Stock Car Main Event. Travis Shipman of Mason City, Iowa, who has three feature wins in the class this year, placed second.

Kevin Vogt of Rose Creek had the lone heat win in USRA Stock.

In WISSOTA Midwest Modified action, Jake Smith of St. Joseph scored his second feature win of the season. Smith caught a break when early race leader Kadden Kath of Ellendale spun out while leading. Smith took over the lead and went on to score a sweep as he also won his heat. Greg Pfeifer Jr. of Austin came placed second.

Kath did pick up a heat win on the night.

Michael Johnson of Rose Creek picked up his second feature win of the year in the USRA B Mods. Johnson started in row five and had worked his way up to third when a caution came out on lap eight. A big push on the restart saw him leap frog to the lead on lap nine and he stayed there the rest of the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noah Grinstead of Austin held off Hunter Kennedy of St. Ansgar, Iowa for second.

Kennedy and Scott Demmer of Ellendale had wins in the two heat races for the class.

The Track will be taking next weekend off from its regular racing program, however there will be an Enduro at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The regular six classes of cars will be back in action on July 15 with the addition of the Mid-American Renegade Sprints. The non-wing traditional sprints will be making there second of three visits to the track this summer. First green flag set for 7:15 p.m.

Chateau Speedway results

PURE STOCK

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 2-Troy Maas, 2. PJ Duchene, 3.Devyn Deyo, 4. Andrew Eischens, 5. Danielle Maas, 6. Kyndra Guttormson, 7. Jack Paulson, 8. Dylan Nirk, 9. Jamie Tapp, 10. Brandon Wiedeman.

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 46-Devyn Deyo. Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. Joshua Bentzen.

USRA B MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Michael Johnson, 2. Noah Grinstead[, 3. Hunter Kennedy, 4. Scott Demmer, 5. Kullen Kath, 6. Kevin Johnson, 7. Corbin Ludemann, 8. Matt Tighe, 9. Michael Meyer, 10. Jason Pugh.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. Scott Demmer. Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. Hunter Kennedy.

USRA A MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Ryan Wetzstein, 2. Jason Cummins, 3. AJ Zvorak, 4. Cole Anderson, 5. Doug Hillson, 6. Charlie Steinberg, 7. Dwaine Hanson, 8. Jacob Stark, 9. Thomas Rolfes, 10. Casey Schlichting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. Cole Anderson. Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. Jason Cummins.

HORNETS

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. Mike Chadderdon, 2. Colin Wittenberg, 3. Shawn Poston,4. Brandon Blanchard, 5. Maison Poston, 6. Daniel Bjonfald, 7. Ryan Timm, 8. Tate Bauer, 9. Carter Kmett,10. Curtis Wilson.

Heat 1 (5 Laps): 1. Brandon Blanchard. Heat 2 (5 Laps): 1. Maison Poston.

WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Jake Smith, 2. Greg Pfeifer Jr., 3. Kobie Kath, 4. Kylie Kath, 5. Ryan Goergen, 6. Charlie Zander, 7. Jeremy Misgen, 8. Jayme Hiller, 9. Luke Hainka, 10. Tony Bloom.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. Kadden Kath. Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. Jake Smith.

USRA STOCK CARS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Chad Schroeder, 2. Travis Shipman, 3. Chris Adams, 4. Andrew Eischens, 5. Jason Newkirk, 6. Kevin Vogt, 7. Zach Elward, 8. Caden Neisius, 9. Dan Klingfus.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. Kevin Vogt.

