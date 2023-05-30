99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Fishbaugher, Fillmore Central in control at Section 1A boys golf meet

Jake Fishbaugher is halfway to defending his medalist honors in Section 1A boys golf. He has his Fillmore Central Falcons in position to claim the team championship, as well, after Round 1 of the section meet.

FILLMORE.CENTRAL.LOGO.jpg
Fillmore Central Falcons
By Staff reports
Today at 6:18 PM

ROCHESTER — Jake Fishbaugher is no stranger to the Class A state golf meet.

Assuming Fishbaugher plays his usual strong game on Wednesday, he’ll be headed to a fourth consecutive state meet, a streak that would likely be five if not for COVID-19 wiping out the 2020 season.

This time, the Fillmore Central High School senior hopes he can bring all of his teammates along with him.

Fishbaugher, the defending Section One, Class A, medalist, is in position to repeat that feat, though he has some challengers breathing down his neck. He leads the section meet by one shot after the first of two rounds, and his Falcons team is also in a favorable spot: Holding a 19-stroke lead with 18 holes to play in the meet.

That final round will be held Wednesday at Eastwood Golf Course, and if Fillmore Central can hold off Lanesboro and Southland, it will bring Fishbaugher and five others to the state meet June 13-14 at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Falcons shot a team score of 332 in Tuesday’s first round, good for a 19-stroke lead over second-place Lanesboro (351) and a 23-shot lead over third-place Southland (355). Defending section team champion Rushford-Peterson sits fourth (375).

Here’s what to know with one round remaining in the Section 1A boys golf meet:

The leaders

• Fishbaugher got off to a strong start and was steady throughout his round of 6-over-par 78. The senior standout parred five of his first seven holes, sandwiching a bogey and an eagle (on the hole No. 11, a par-5 that played to 459 yards) in the middle. He holds a one-shot lead over Hayfield’s Sam Tucker (79) and a four-shot lead over Lanesboro’s Hayden Lawstuen (82). Tucker made one birdie and eight pars, while Lawstuen made a birdie and six pars.

• Fillmore Central sits comfortably atop the team leaderboard, though victory isn’t a given. Its 19-shot lead will be a challenge for Lanesboro to overcome, but the Burros have a pair of players who know what it takes to win a section title. Lawstuen, a senior, and junior Kaden Stettler (90, 13th place) were both on the Burros’ varsity team that won the section and made it to state two years ago.

• The Falcons were fairly dominant in Tuesday’s first round, though. In addition to Fishbaugher leading the field of 53 individuals, three other Fillmore Central golfers are in the top five — junior Luke Hellickson (84, fourth place); sophomore Aiden Arnold (85, tie-fifth place); and eighth-grader Brody Srsen (85, tie-fifth). Sophomore Anthony Kiehne sits one shot out of the top 10, having fired an 88 (11th place).

Challengers

• Lanesboro (19 shots back) and Southland (23 back) appear to be the only teams with a realistic chance to catch Fillmore Central, and that would require making up an average of approximately five shots per golfer.

• Fishbaugher will be in for a battle in Wednesday’s final round. He sits one shot ahead of Hayfield senior Sam Tucker and four shots up on Lanesboro’s Lawstuen. Three other Fillmore Central players are in the top five — Hellickson (84), Arnold (85) and Srsen (85). Southland senior Cohen Wiste (85) and Lanesboro eighth-grader Jack Brogle (85) are also tied for fifth.

• The golfers with the top-five 36-hole scores who are not on the winning team, advance to state as individuals. After one round that group includes Tucker, Lawstuen, Wiste, Brogle and Southland senior Cale Wehrenberg (86). Another Southland golfer, junior Bradley Lagerstedt (87) sits just one shot out of that group, while R-P’s Carter Kopperud (89) is three shots out, Lanesboro’s Stettler (90) is four shots back, and Wabasha-Kellogg senior Alex LaRocque (91) is five back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other highlights

• Fishbaugher’s eagle on No. 11 was the only eagle of the day.

• Southland’s Wehrenberg broke a string of nine consecutive bogeys with a birdie on the par-5, 474-yard 7th hole.

• Hayfield’s Tucker had a birdie and eight pars en route to his 7-over-par 79 that leaves him in second. He had nothing worse than a bogey on his card Tuesday.

• Lanesboro’s Lawstuen birdied back-to-back holes, the par-4 sixth hole and the par-5 seventh.

Leaderboard

TEAM TOTALS

1. Fillmore Central 332, 2. Lanesboro 351, 3. Southland 355, 4. Rushford-Peterson 375, 5. Hayfield 376, 6. Wabasha-Kellogg 400, 7. Glenville-Emmons 412, 8. Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander 420, 9. Houston 450.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(Top 20)

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Jake Fishbaugher (FC) 78, 2. Sam Tucker (Hay) 79, 3. Hayden Lawstuen (Lane) 82, 4. Luke Hellickson (FC) 84, 5t. Brody Srsen (FC) 85, 5t. Aiden Arnold (FC) 85, 5t. Cohen Wiste (Sthld) 85, 5t. Jack Brogle (Lane) 85, 9. Cale Wehrenberg (Sthld) 86, 10. Bradley Lagerstedt (Sthld) 87,

11. Anthony Kiehen (FC) 88, 12. Carter Kopperud (RP) 89, 13. Kaden Stettler (Lane) 90, 14. Alex LaRocque (WK) 91, 15. Ty Bronson (Hay) 92, 16. Sam Lafleur (RP) 93, 17t. Dayton Haugen (Lane) 94, 17t. Brock Sikkink (FC) 94, 19t. Kellen Drinkall (RP) 96, 19t. Carter Sandwick (WK) 96, 19t. Kolton Fielder (Hay) 96.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Prep
Lourdes' Veldic rises to his level and powerfully returns to state tennis tournament
May 30, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Section 1AA Boys Golf Meet
Prep
Photos: Section 1AA boys golf meet on May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Stewartville vs. Austin Girls Basketball Section 1AAA Championsh
Prep
Austin's Olivia Walsh 'going home' in choosing UM Crookston for college basketball
May 30, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Hair Battle: Peter Wegwerth vs Taylor Schepp
Local
A hairy situation at Mayo Clinic's biochemical genetics laboratory
May 30, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers
gavel court crime
Local
Rochester man charged for sexually soliciting pre-teen boy
May 30, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Andrew William Jones
Local
Rochester man held on $200K bail for violent sex assault
May 30, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
William Ramon Fredrick Hawkins
Local
Rochester man charged in violent Olmsted County home invasion
May 30, 2023 11:08 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson