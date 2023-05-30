Fishbaugher, Fillmore Central in control at Section 1A boys golf meet

ROCHESTER — Jake Fishbaugher is no stranger to the Class A state golf meet.

Assuming Fishbaugher plays his usual strong game on Wednesday, he’ll be headed to a fourth consecutive state meet, a streak that would likely be five if not for COVID-19 wiping out the 2020 season.

This time, the Fillmore Central High School senior hopes he can bring all of his teammates along with him.

Fishbaugher, the defending Section One, Class A, medalist, is in position to repeat that feat, though he has some challengers breathing down his neck. He leads the section meet by one shot after the first of two rounds, and his Falcons team is also in a favorable spot: Holding a 19-stroke lead with 18 holes to play in the meet.

That final round will be held Wednesday at Eastwood Golf Course, and if Fillmore Central can hold off Lanesboro and Southland, it will bring Fishbaugher and five others to the state meet June 13-14 at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker.

The Falcons shot a team score of 332 in Tuesday’s first round, good for a 19-stroke lead over second-place Lanesboro (351) and a 23-shot lead over third-place Southland (355). Defending section team champion Rushford-Peterson sits fourth (375).

Here’s what to know with one round remaining in the Section 1A boys golf meet:

The leaders

• Fishbaugher got off to a strong start and was steady throughout his round of 6-over-par 78. The senior standout parred five of his first seven holes, sandwiching a bogey and an eagle (on the hole No. 11, a par-5 that played to 459 yards) in the middle. He holds a one-shot lead over Hayfield’s Sam Tucker (79) and a four-shot lead over Lanesboro’s Hayden Lawstuen (82). Tucker made one birdie and eight pars, while Lawstuen made a birdie and six pars.

• Fillmore Central sits comfortably atop the team leaderboard, though victory isn’t a given. Its 19-shot lead will be a challenge for Lanesboro to overcome, but the Burros have a pair of players who know what it takes to win a section title. Lawstuen, a senior, and junior Kaden Stettler (90, 13th place) were both on the Burros’ varsity team that won the section and made it to state two years ago.

• The Falcons were fairly dominant in Tuesday’s first round, though. In addition to Fishbaugher leading the field of 53 individuals, three other Fillmore Central golfers are in the top five — junior Luke Hellickson (84, fourth place); sophomore Aiden Arnold (85, tie-fifth place); and eighth-grader Brody Srsen (85, tie-fifth). Sophomore Anthony Kiehne sits one shot out of the top 10, having fired an 88 (11th place).

Challengers

• Lanesboro (19 shots back) and Southland (23 back) appear to be the only teams with a realistic chance to catch Fillmore Central, and that would require making up an average of approximately five shots per golfer.

• Fishbaugher will be in for a battle in Wednesday’s final round. He sits one shot ahead of Hayfield senior Sam Tucker and four shots up on Lanesboro’s Lawstuen. Three other Fillmore Central players are in the top five — Hellickson (84), Arnold (85) and Srsen (85). Southland senior Cohen Wiste (85) and Lanesboro eighth-grader Jack Brogle (85) are also tied for fifth.

• The golfers with the top-five 36-hole scores who are not on the winning team, advance to state as individuals. After one round that group includes Tucker, Lawstuen, Wiste, Brogle and Southland senior Cale Wehrenberg (86). Another Southland golfer, junior Bradley Lagerstedt (87) sits just one shot out of that group, while R-P’s Carter Kopperud (89) is three shots out, Lanesboro’s Stettler (90) is four shots back, and Wabasha-Kellogg senior Alex LaRocque (91) is five back.

Other highlights

• Fishbaugher’s eagle on No. 11 was the only eagle of the day.

• Southland’s Wehrenberg broke a string of nine consecutive bogeys with a birdie on the par-5, 474-yard 7th hole.

• Hayfield’s Tucker had a birdie and eight pars en route to his 7-over-par 79 that leaves him in second. He had nothing worse than a bogey on his card Tuesday.

• Lanesboro’s Lawstuen birdied back-to-back holes, the par-4 sixth hole and the par-5 seventh.

Leaderboard

TEAM TOTALS

1. Fillmore Central 332, 2. Lanesboro 351, 3. Southland 355, 4. Rushford-Peterson 375, 5. Hayfield 376, 6. Wabasha-Kellogg 400, 7. Glenville-Emmons 412, 8. Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander 420, 9. Houston 450.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(Top 20)

1. Jake Fishbaugher (FC) 78, 2. Sam Tucker (Hay) 79, 3. Hayden Lawstuen (Lane) 82, 4. Luke Hellickson (FC) 84, 5t. Brody Srsen (FC) 85, 5t. Aiden Arnold (FC) 85, 5t. Cohen Wiste (Sthld) 85, 5t. Jack Brogle (Lane) 85, 9. Cale Wehrenberg (Sthld) 86, 10. Bradley Lagerstedt (Sthld) 87,

11. Anthony Kiehen (FC) 88, 12. Carter Kopperud (RP) 89, 13. Kaden Stettler (Lane) 90, 14. Alex LaRocque (WK) 91, 15. Ty Bronson (Hay) 92, 16. Sam Lafleur (RP) 93, 17t. Dayton Haugen (Lane) 94, 17t. Brock Sikkink (FC) 94, 19t. Kellen Drinkall (RP) 96, 19t. Carter Sandwick (WK) 96, 19t. Kolton Fielder (Hay) 96.