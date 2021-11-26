SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Five area gymnasts to watch in 2021-22

Once again, there is plenty of gymnastics talent around southeastern Minnesota

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
November 26, 2021 10:15 AM
Share

Amber Roble, Byron: The junior is perhaps the top returning gymnast in the area. She was the state runner-up on the balance beam last winter, with a score of 9.375 to help fuel an 11th-place finish in the all-around at last year's Class A state meet. She is the defending Section 1A champion on the beam and has her eyes set on another run for an individual state title.

Natalya Franz, Winona/Cotter: With the graduation Chloe Hughes, it is Franz who will be the leader for the Winhawks. The junior is a two-time state qualifier, competing on the uneven bars, beam and the vault at last year's Class A state meet. Her best finish at state came on the bars with a score of 8.850, for 14th place. She had won the Section 1A uneven bars title with a score of 9.400. She was also named to the All-Big Nine team.

RELATED:

  • Nisbit ready to help usher in a new era for PIZM gymnastics The Wildcats graduated a talented senior class that helped guide them to four consecutive state meet appearances, including a runner-up finish last season.

  • Gymnastics preview: Rochester teams looking forward to a more normal season After virtual practices and split meets because of COVID-19 last season, Century, John Marshall and Mayo are eager for this year.

Lydia Evans, Byron: She finished seventh in the all-around and in the floor exercise at the Section 1A meet last year, just missing out on qualifying for state in both events. Evans and Roble, along with a deep group of gymnasts, are a big reason why the Bears are contenders for a section title this season.

Hannah Fritz, Austin: The senior took eighth on the beam at the Section 1A meet with a score of 8.600, helping the Packers finish fourth as a team behind Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Winona/Cotter and Byron. She will be a big part in helping the Packers make some noise in Section 1A.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Klejeski, Kasson-Mantorville/Triton: The junior turned heads last season at times and will be called upon for a continually improving Kasson-Mantorville/Triton program.

Related Topics: GYMNASTICSBYRONAUSTIN
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports