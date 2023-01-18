STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Five players from southeastern Minnesota on watch list for 2023 Mr. Basketball Award

The top 10 for the award will be announced Feb. 20, the top five on March 19 and winner will be named following the state basketball tournaments.

Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Goodhue's Will Opsahl (5) and Hayfield's Isaac Matti, right, are two of the five area seniors who are on the watch list for the 2023 Mr. Basketball Award in Minnesota. A total of 36 players are on the initial watch list.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck
January 18, 2023
ROCHESTER — The Mr. Basketball Committee announced the watch list for the 2023 award and five area players are contenders.

A total of 36 players made the watch list. The Mr. Basketball Award goes annually to the top senior male basketball player in the state.

The Top 10 will be announced on Feb. 20 and the Final Five will be announced on March 19. The winner of the 2023 Mr. Basketball award will be named following the state basketball tournaments.

Stewartville, Byron girls basketball
Prep
HVL-TRC Showdown comes back to life Saturday
After a three-year hiatus, the Hiawatha Valley League-Three Rivers Conference Showdown in girls and boys basketball will be played again on Saturday at Mayo Civic Center. A total of 13 games are on tap.
January 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Prep
Photos: Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball on Jan. 17, 2023
Goodhue hosted Kasson-Mantorville for a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
January 17, 2023 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Bennett Berge.jpg
Prep
Bennett Berge, Hannah Hanson win individual awards at Rochester sports banquet
The Chatfield softball team won Team of the Year honors while Chris Mensink of Fillmore Central was the Coach of the Year.
January 16, 2023 11:59 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

Area seniors on the list include, in alphabetical order, Ryan Heise of Lake City, Buay Koak of Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Isaac Matti of Hayfield, Will Opsahl of Goodhue and Aeron Stevens of Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

Koak, Matti and Opsahl are all Class A players and are on state-ranked teams. They should help make the Section 1A tournament a strong and exciting event during the postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heise and Stevens are both Class AA players and are on standout Section 1AA teams that are ranked in the state.

• Heise is a 6-foot-9 guard/forward who has helped Lake City get out to a 13-0 start and a No. 1 ranking in Class AA. He has committed to Division II Upper Iowa University.

• Koak is a high-scoring 6-4 guard who just scored his 2,000th career point on Tuesday. He has helped L/P get off to a 11-2 start. The Athletics are ranked No. 11 in Class A. He is undecided about his college commitment.

• Matti, a 6-2 guard, has helped Hayfield win back-to-back Class A state championships the past two seasons. The Vikings are having another strong season with an 11-3 record and they are ranked No. 7 in the state in Class A. He has yet to commit to a college.

• Opsahl, a 6-7 point guard, has helped Goodhue a No. 4 ranking in the Class A state polls. The Wildcats are 12-2. He has committed to Division II Minnesota State University, Mankato.

• Stevens is a 6-7 forward/center for P-E-M. He helped the Bulldogs reach the Section 1AA title game a year ago before falling to Caledonia in triple overtime. He has helped P-E-M get off to a 9-3 start and the Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 14 in Class AA. He has committed to play college ball at Division II Southwest State University in Marshall.

Braeden Carrington from Park Center was Mr. Basketball in 2022. Matthew Hurt of Rochester John Marshall won the award in 2019.

Lake City's Ryan Heise drives.jpg
Prep
Lake City's Heise will continue to grow his game at Upper Iowa
Ryan Heise, a senior at Lake City, grew 14 inches in the past four years. The 6-9 guard/forward has committed to play Division II men's basketball at Upper Iowa.
September 29, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Buay Koak watch list.jpg
Prep
Lyle/Pacelli's dynamic Koak more than just a scorer
Lyle/Pacelli senior Buay Koak is closing in on the 2,000-point mark in boys basketball, but he is a talented all-around player who has has a wide range of interests outside of sports.
January 06, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
041021.S.RPB.HayfieldState.5771.jpg
Prep
Matti staying on point, running the show for defending state champion Hayfield
Isaac Matti was Hayfield's No. 2 scorer a year ago when the team won the Class A state boys basketball title. This season he is the top scorer and point guard for the 13-1 Vikings.
January 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Prep
Will Opsahl will follow family tradition of playing college basketball
Goodhue senior Will Opsahl has announced his commitment to play men's college basketball at Division II Minnesota State, Mankato. He enters his 2022-23 senior season later this fall with 997 career points.
October 07, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
Commitment to Southwest State out of the way, P-E-M's Stevens has sights on big senior season
Aeron Stevens, a 6-foot-7 forward/center from Plainview-Elgin-Millville, will play Division II men's college basketball at Southwest Minnesota State. He averaged 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a junior.
August 30, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLGOODHUELAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSHAYFIELD-BROWNSDALEPLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLEAUSTIN
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
