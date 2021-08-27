Five southeastern Minnesota boys cross country runners to watch in '21

Lake City's Reese Anderson is the defending Section 1A boys cross country champion and the top runner to watch in southeastern Minnesota this fall. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist





Reese Anderson, senior, Lake City

Anderson didn’t have a chance to show what he could do at a state meet last fall — there wasn’t one due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but he sure showed Section 1A what he can do. Anderson won the section meet by more than 10 seconds, in a time of 16:30.2, helping Lake City win the team title. He became a state champion last spring, teaming with Kris Ryan, Joe Kozlowski, and Matt DeMars to win the 4x400 relay state title at the Class A track and field meet.

Tyler Rislov, senior, L-A/R-P/Houston

Rislov is looking to build on a strong junior school year. The Rushford-Peterson standout finished third in the Section 1A cross country meet last fall, just two seconds behind section runner-up Kevin Turlington of Lourdes. Rislov then turned in another sparkling performance at the Section 1A track meet in June, finishing third in the 1,600 behind only Turlington and Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka.

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson's Andrew Hoiness runs in the Section 1A cross country meet on Oct. 15, 2020, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

Andrew Hoiness, senior, L-A/R-P/Houston

Hoiness was another key runner last season on an outstanding Lewiston-Altria/Rushford-Peterson team that placed second in the Section 1A meet, a finish that would’ve sent LARP to state, had a meet been held. Hoiness ran a 17:15.6 at the section meet, placing fifth and becoming the third runner from his team to place in the top five, along with Rislov and then-senior Luke O’Hare.

Kingsland's Garrison Hubka runs in the Section 1A Cross Country Meet on Oct. 15, 2020, at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

Garrison Hubka, junior, Kingsland

Hubka was by far the top-finishing sophomore in Section 1A last fall. He placed eighth in the section meet, with three seniors in front of him, which very well could vault him into the top five this fall. His time of 17:32.5 would’ve earned him a trip to the state meet, had it been held. Hubka carried momentum from the cross country season into last spring’s track and field season, when he qualified for state in the 1,600.

Byron's Carson Pieper runs in the varsity boys race during a cross country triangular against Lourdes and Lake City on Sept 15, 2020, in Byron. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

Carson Pieper, junior, Byron

The Bears’ top runner had a strong season as a sophomore. Pieper placed 31st (17:37.6) in the Section 1AA meet. That time would’ve been good for a top-10 finish in Section 1A. Pieper had a solid Section 1AA track and field meet in the spring, too, placing eighth in the 800.