Five southeastern Minnesota boys soccer players to watch in 2021

Owen Ping, Winona

They weren’t huge numbers put up by Ping a year ago — five goals and eight assists — but the senior and third-year starting attacking midfielder is among the most skilled players in the area. Ping makes good runs, has nice composure and excellent foot skills.

Mark Quintero-Bungert, PIZM

The senior didn’t put up big numbers (two goals, four assists) last year, but he was the anchor of a terrific Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa defense. Quintero-Bunger helped PIZM to a 10-win season. For his efforts, he was named second-team All-State.

Dan Mikaeo, PIZM

A natural scorer, the senior totaled 14 goals and six assists last year. The forward has a nice combination of speed, size and ball skills, as well as an excellent feel for the game. He was part of a balanced team that averaged nearly four goals per game last year.

Poe Reh, Austin

Austin's Poe Reh (9) heads the ball away from the Austin net during a boys soccer match against Mayo Thursday, Sept 10, 2020, at Mayo High School in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)





Austin coach Jens Levisen describes Reh as the ultimate team guy, ready to do and bring whatever the Packers needs. Last year that meant shifting from more of an offensive role to a defensive one. Now a senior, Reh is going to shift back to midfield this season. Poe has speed and plenty of skill.

Bradley Pavon, Byron

Pavon is likely the best player on an excellent team that is swimming with depth. A senior forward, Pavon had 12 goals and six assists in 14 games last year. Pavon is a good-sized guy at 5-10, 180 pounds. He also possesses excellent foot skills and a strong, accurate leg.