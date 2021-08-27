Five southeastern Minnesota girls cross country runners to watch in '21

Natasha Sortland, junior, Z-M/K-W

The top five finishers in last year’s Section 1A meet were underclassmen — three sophomores and two eighth-graders. Sortland was the best of that group, and the entire section, winning the meet by 36 seconds, with a time of 19:08.4. She also won the Hiawatha Valley League meet, but didn’t get a state meet last fall. She did qualifiy for the state track and field meet in the spring, placing fourth in the 3,200, just 2 seconds back of the winner. Sortland is ranked No. 6 in the first Class AA poll of the season (cross country is moving to a three-class system this fall; Z-M/K-W is now in Class AA).

Lake City's Jacey Majerus runs in a girls cross country race last fall. She is one of the top returning runners in the Hiawatha Valley League and Section 1. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist



Jacey Majerus, junior, Lake City

Majerus is part of a strong 1-2 punch for the Tigers' girls team, along with freshman Peyton Meincke. Majerus placed third at the Section 1AA meet last fall. She placed third in the Hiawatha Valley League meet, behind only Z-M/K-W's Natasha Sortland and Stewartville's Haylie Strum. Majerus also finished third in the 3,200 at the Section 1A track and field meet last spring.

Marissa Shute, freshman, Austin

As just an eighth-grader last fall, Shute placed 22nd in the Section 1AA meet (20:15.8), the top runner on a Packers team that didn't have a senior in its top five finishers. Her section meet time was 40 seconds better than she had posted a week earlier at the Big Nine Conference meet (20:56.2), when she placed 21st. Shute also had a strong track and field season, placing sixth in Section 1AA in the 3,200.

Lake City's Peyton Meincke runs in a cross country triangular last fall. Meincke is one of the top returning runners in Hiawatha Valley League and Section 1 this fall. Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist

ADVERTISEMENT

Peyton Meincke, freshman, Lake City

Meincke was the best of a talented crop of eighth-graders last fall, who are now freshmen, in Section 1A. Seven of the top 24 finishers in the section meet last fall were eighth-graders; Meincke paced that group by placing fourth in the section meet (20:09.4), a week after placing fifth in the Hiawatha Valley League meet. The combination of Meincke and Jacey Majerus atop the Tigers' lineup makes them a contender in any meet they enter.

Sarah Baum, junior, RAACHE

Baum led the Rochester Area home school team to a sixth-place finish at the Section 1A meet last fall, placing seventh as a sophomore (20:29.8), just six seconds out of a top-five finish. Baum is again expected to be the Jaguars top runner this fall, and she’ll lead a team that has a deep and competitive top seven.