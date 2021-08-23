Five southeastern Minnesota girls soccer players to watch in '21

FIVE TO WATCH

Sera Speltz, Winona Cotter

A senior midfielder, Speltz suffered a serious knee injury to end her soccer season a year ago. When healthy, Speltz is as good as it gets among southeastern Minnesota players. She totaled 19 goals and 23 assists last year when she helped her team to the Section 1A championship and was named first-team All-State. Speltz has immense technical skill and never stops moving.

Olivia Gardner, Winona Cotter

ADVERTISEMENT

Cotter's Olivia Gardner (24) heads the ball during the Section 1A girls soccer championship against Dover-Eyota Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in St. Charles. Cotter beat Dover-Eyota 3-0. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Gardner had the biggest numbers around last year, with 28 goals and 11 assists for the Section 1A champion Ramblers. Gardner possesses elite speed, has a big leg and a lethal shot. All of that has led to her totaling 100 goals for her career. Gardner was second-team All-State last year.

Morgan Wehseler, Dover-Eyota

Dover-Eyota's Morgan Wehseler (7) heads the ball during the Section 1A girls soccer championship against Cotter Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in St. Charles. Cotter beat Dover-Eyota 3-0. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Wehseler has a lethal combination of speed and power. That allowed her to score a whopping 27 goals last season when she was named first-team All-State. Wehseler, who’s extremely driven, was second only to Cotter’s Gardner in goals scored in southeastern Minnesota last year.

Halle Determan, Kasson-Mantorville

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasson-Mantorville's Halle Determan (8) moves the ball as Byron's Jordan Oelkers (5) follows behind during a girls soccer match Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Kasson. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Determan doesn’t put up huge numbers (four goals, five assists last year), but the senior has a huge impact. K-M’s offensive and defensive attacks run through the midfielder who was the KoMets’ best all-around player last year. Determan is a worker and a devoted person in the weight room.

Makadyn Gust, St. Charles

Just a sophomore, Gust is already one of the best athletes in southeastern Minnesota, which automatically makes her good at what she does in soccer, play goalie. Gust has strength, size and quickness. All of that allows her to make plenty of spectacular saves, from all angles. Gust has been starting in goal since eighth grade.