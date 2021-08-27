Five southeastern Minnesota volleyball players to watch in 2021

Maddie Converse, Kasson-Mantorville

Converse is one of the top setters in the state. About to begin her fourth year as a starter, Converse has 1,900 career sets. The senior is smooth and with superior vision and touch. She finished with 337 set assists, 17 serving aces and 52 digs last year.

Jaci Winchell, Cannon Falls

Cannon Falls' Jaci Winchell (1) sets the ball during a volleyball match against Lourdes Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Lourdes High School in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Winchell is another setter who has put up massive numbers. A senior, the 5-foot-7 Winchell is the Bombers’ all-time leader in set assists with 1,000. She was also her team’s MVP the last two seasons. Winchell is an excellent athlete who also uses her intelligence and feel for the game.

Madison Burr, Cannon Falls

A sophomore middle hitter, Burr is a force. At 6-1, she is towering. She’s also explosive. Burr used all of that to crank out 131 kills and 30 blocks last season. Burr was all-Hiawatha Valley League last season as a freshman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rylee Nelson, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Rylee Nelson (3) bumps the ball during a volleyball match against Pine Island Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Pine Island. Monday's match was a continuation of a match started on Sept. 24, but was rescheduled because of severe weather. Z-M beat Pine Island 3-1. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Just a junior, Nelson has already twice been named all-Hiawatha Valley League as a setter. She finished with 175 set assists and 71 digs last year. An extremely knowledgeable player, Nelson has 1,000 career assists and plays multiple roles for the Cougars.

Joslyn Carson, Goodhue

Goodhue's Joslyn Carlson (12) serves the ball during a volleyball match against Pine Island Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Goodhue. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

It was a banner junior year for Carlson, who’s also one of the top basketball players in southeastern Minnesota. Carlson finished with 117 kills, 35 blocks, 51 digs and 13 service aces a season ago. Carlson is a lanky and smooth athlete who played middle blocker for the Wildcats.

— Pat Ruff / Post Bulletin