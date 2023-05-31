Fogarty, Scriptures pace PIZM to 11-shot lead at halfway point of Section 1AA boys golf meet

ROCHESTER — The defending Section 1AA and Class AA state boys golf champions lost their No. 1 player — a golfer who is now at a Division I program and who was a finalist for Minnesota’s Mr. Golf award last spring — to graduation a year ago.

No problem.

The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys golf team is back in the same spot it’s been for the past two years — in striking distance of the Section 1AA title going into the final round of the section meet, and with its sights locked on another trip to The Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan, where the state meet will be played on June 13 and 14.

Though Anders Larson — PIZM’s No. 1 player last year — is now playing at Tennessee Tech University, PIZM hasn’t skipped a beat. It shot a team score of 301 in Tuesday’s opening round of the Section 1AA meet and will take an 11-stroke lead over second-place Stewartville into Wednesday’s final round.

A year ago, PIZM and Stewartville did battle for Section 1AA supremacy, as well. In fact, it was the Tigers who led the section meet at the halfway point in 2022, taking a two-stroke lead in the final 18 holes.

ADVERTISEMENT

PIZM flipped that in the final round, though, turning that two-stroke deficit into a seven-stroke win, led by Larson’s tournament-best score of 4-under-par 68, an amazing round in a pressure-packed situation.

This year, the questions are: Can PIZM make a double-digit lead hold up over the final round? Or can Stewartville turn the tables on its rival and rally from 11 down to get to the Class AA state meet as a team?

Here’s what to know about the Section 1AA boys golf meet with one round to go:

The leaders

• PIZM’s four counting scorers on Tuesday all sat in the top 15 after one round. In a six-player lineup that includes two seniors and two juniors, a sophomore led the way. Collin Fogarty shot a 1-over-par 73 to sit in a tie for fourth place overall, four shots behind leader John Ahrens, a senior from Red Wing.

• PIZM’s other top scorers included senior Michael Scripture and junior Garett Sperber, who are tied for sixth after both shooting 3-over-par 75; and senior Joseph Scripture, who sits in a tie for 14th place with a 6-over 78.

• Arens leads the race for individual medalist honors, the Red Wing standout shooting the lone sub-par score of the opening round, a 3-under-par 69. Arens was outstanding throughout, shaking off his only bogey of the day (on hole No. 2) and 13 pars to go with four birdies. Two of his birdies came on par-5s, while one came on a par-4 and the other on a par-3.

Challengers

• Stewartville is on PIZM’s heels, thanks to four golfers finishing in the top 20 in Round 1. The Tigers were led Tuesday by junior Caleb Jannsen and freshman Austin Walker, both of whom shot 5-over-par 77s. Senior John Becker (78) is tied for 14th place, one shot back of Jannsen and Walker, and junior Garrett Norton (80) is tied for 19th.

• Third-place La Crescent-Hokah (315) and fourth-place Lourdes (321) have some ground to make up, but are within 20 shots of the leaders going into the final 18 holes. La Crescent-Hokah has two golfers in the top 10 after the first round — sophomore Ryan Nutter is tied for fourth (73) and senior Ben Kerska is tied for ninth (77). Lourdes also has two players in the top 10 — defending section champion Colton Rich is tied for second after an even-par 72, while senior Alex Olson is tied with Kerska for ninth (77).

ADVERTISEMENT

• Lake City’s Braxton Berlin is also on Ahrens’ heels; Berlin shot an even-par 72 to leave him tied with Rich after the first round.

Chatfield's Carson Harstad tees off on the first hole of Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester. Harstad sits in eighth place entering the final round on Wednesday. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

• The top five individuals who are not on the winning team qualify for state as individuals. After one round, those spots are held by Ahrens, Berlin, Rich, Nutter and Chatfield eighth-grader Carson Harstad (eighth place, 76).

Other highlights

• Lourdes’ Rich, a sophomore, had the lone eagle of the first round. He made a 3 on the par-5 18th hole, which played to 481 yards.

• PIZM’s Michael Scripture had a first-round best five birdies, including a stretch of three in a row on holes No. 6, 7 and 8 (two par-5s and a par-3).

• Ahrens, Joseph Scripture and Sperber had four birdies apiece, while Rich had three birdies and an eagle.

• Eight players had three birdies in their round: Harstad, Nutter, Fogarty, Olson, Berlin, Norton, Cannon Falls’ Bravin Myrvold and Byron’s Noah Amundson.

Scoreboard

TEAM TOTALS

1. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 301, 2. Stewartville 312, 3. La Crescent-Hokah 315, 4. Lourdes 321, 5. Red Wing 327, 6. Byron 330, 7. Cannon Falls 332, 8. Lake City 334, 9. Chatfield 338, 10. Triton 340, 11. Kasson-Mantorville 352, 12. Dover-Eyota 362, 13. St. Charles 390, 14. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 395, 15. Caledonia 402, 16. Lewiston-Altura 404.

ADVERTISEMENT

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(Top 20)

1. John Ahrens (RW) 69, 2t. Colton Rich (Lrds) 72,2t. Braxton Berlin (LC) 72, 4t. Collin Fogarty (PIZM) 73, 4t. Ryan Nutter (L-H) 73, 6t. Michael Scripture (PIZM) 75, 6t. Garett Sperber (PIZM) 75, 8. Carson Harstad (Chat) 76, 9t. Austin Walker (Stew) 77, 9t. Caleb Jannsen (Stew) 77, 9t. Noah Amundson (Byron) 77, 9t. Ben Kerska (L-H) 77, 9t. Alex Olson (Lrds) 77,

14t. Bravin Myrvold (CF) 78, 14t. John Becker (Stew) 78, 14t. Joseph Scripture (PIZM) 78, 17t. Carter Boynton (DE) 79, 17t. Trent Hanson (Byron) 79, 19t. Garrett Norton (Stew) 80, 19t. Noah Wallerich (LC) 80.