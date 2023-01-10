Follow the bouncing ball with Hayfield's Watson family

HAYFIELD — The best of times at the Troy and Maleesa Watson house happen in the backyard.

That’s where the Watsons have a 30-foot by 30-foot cement basketball court. All seven of the Watsons have been known to occupy it at the same time when the weather is good, though the past year it has more consistently whittled down to four of them: Troy, Maleesa, junior daughter Kristen and sixth-grade son Ethan.

Kristen and Ethan are the youngest two and are basketball junkies.

They take after their dad and mom, 1998 graduates of Faith Christian in Rochester, where both put on basketball shows in their day. That included Maleesa finishing her high school career with an almost unheard of 3,000 points.

“Basketball is our No. 1 thing,” Kristen said. “It brings my entire family together. My parents are big basketball people. We are always together with them. In the summer, we’re back there on our court pretty much every day. We challenge each other with shooting contests and 2-on-2 games. As for my brother, he’s exactly like me as a player.”

That means tenacious, quick, strong, a great ball handler and shooter.

It also means that Ethan isn’t an easy loser.

“I’m very competitive and I hate losing,” said Kristen, who’s mostly been able to avoid that in her four years as a starting guard at Hayfield. The Vikings are 9-2 this season and a combined 71-23 since she joined the starting lineup as an eighth-grader. That includes making it to state a season ago.

“When we lose, I just get really mad and start working the next day on things that I need to address in my own game to help us win the next time,” Watson said.

This past off-season, the 5-foot-4 Watson spent the bulk of her time straddling the 3-point line where she hoisted up shot after shot.

Expanding her game

Her goal each outing was to make 100 3-pointers before she headed back in the house, many of those makes with a parent or Ethan guarding her.

That’s paid off. Known in previous scouting reports as one who was mostly a driver to the basket, and a lethal one at that, Watson has expanded her game by expanding her shooting range.

Hayfield's Kristen Watson (3) goes up for a shot while defended by Grand Meadow's Sydney Cotten (4) during the Section 1A championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

This season, she’s already buried 35 3-pointers. That includes hitting a career-high eight of them against Houston, when she also posted a career-high 38 points. That was enough to even get the Houston fans cheering for her late in the game, they were so struck by her 3-point accuracy.

“As soon as I’d cross half court, they’d yell, ‘Shoot the ball!’” Watson said.

Hayfield sixth-year head coach Kasey Krekling became intrigued by Watson’s quick-twitch talent and fiery brand of basketball when she was a sixth-grader.

Watson was playing for a Byron traveling team at the time and going against the sixth-grade Hayfield team that Krekling was coaching. What stood out was how many times Watson stripped Krekling’s players of the ball, then went sprinting in for layups.

“We were facing her in a tournament and it struck me how many times this little girl (Watson was also on the short side back then) would get steals and then layups,” Krekling said. “I knew how good she was for a sixth-grader.

“Then I later found out that the girl I was noticing was moving to Hayfield.”

Krekling smiled broadly at the prospect and hasn’t stopped smiling since.

Watson has been pure gold for the Vikings. Last year, she averaged 20 points, 4 steals and 3 assists per game en route to being named All-State. She’s upped that some more this season, at 22 points, 3.1 steals and 3.8 assists per game.

Watson is part of a Hayfield junior class that began making a name for itself three years ago. That’s when she and fellow All-State selection from last season Natalie Beaver (17 ppg.) were already starters. One year later, fellow junior Chelsea Christopherson joined them in that lineup.

They have been wreaking havoc ever since.

School record holder

But none has done it any better than Watson, who with one season still left to play has already become Hayfield’s all-time leading girls scorer with 1,456 points. She’s also a lock to become its steals leader, needing just 15 more for that mark.

Watson has plenty of natural physical gifts. But Krekling makes it clear that what she does on a basketball court has much more to do with the work she puts in than natural talent.

Krekling opens the Hayfield gymnasium at 6:45 a.m. three times per week during the season for players to voluntarily work on their games.

He can hardly recall Watson missing a single session.

And then there is all of that Watson family time. When they’re together, it’s a good bet that a ball is bouncing.