We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Football results for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 01, 2022 03:50 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DISTRICT-9 SOUTH

Mabel-Canton 60, Madelia 14

MABEL, Minn. — Cayden Tollefsrud had not one, but two kickoff returns for touchdowns as part of a four touchdown day for the Cougars.

Tollefsrud's two returns came on back-to-back opportunities in the second quarter. The first went for 75-yards and the second, 78. It was a part of a four-touchdown day for Tollefsrud.

He also led the way with 86 yards rushing, including a 48-yard touchdown, on just five carries. He also caught two passes for 44 yards with a 41-yard TD.

Mabel-Canton 60, Madelia 14
Madelia 0-14-0-x—14
MC 32-28-0-x—60

Related Topics: FOOTBALLPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
October 01, 2022 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls soccer results for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
October 01, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
October 01, 2022 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lanesboro, Kingsland football
Prep
No. 3 Lanesboro rinses out bad Week 4 with dominant effort against Kingsland
The Burros rushed for over 250 yards and scored 49 unanswered points against the Knights on Friday night.
October 01, 2022 12:25 AM
 · 
By  Joe Mellenbruch