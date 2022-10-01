Football results for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

DISTRICT-9 SOUTH

Mabel-Canton 60, Madelia 14

MABEL, Minn. — Cayden Tollefsrud had not one, but two kickoff returns for touchdowns as part of a four touchdown day for the Cougars.

Tollefsrud's two returns came on back-to-back opportunities in the second quarter. The first went for 75-yards and the second, 78. It was a part of a four-touchdown day for Tollefsrud.

He also led the way with 86 yards rushing, including a 48-yard touchdown, on just five carries. He also caught two passes for 44 yards with a 41-yard TD.

Madelia 0-14-0-x—14

MC 32-28-0-x—60