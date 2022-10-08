Big Southeast District football results for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

Byron 57, Red Wing 21

BYRON — Byron won its second straight game and used a dominant run game to do it.

The Bears rushed for 329 yards, led by Luke Scheuer’s 158 yards on 15 carries, en route to beating Red Wing 57-21. Byron (3-3 overall) led 35-14 at halftime.

Scheuer, a junior running back, had four touchdowns. One of them came on a 30-yard screen pass. Tyler Fox ran for 126 yards on 10 carries, with two touchdowns.

Byron was mostly strong on defense. It turned the Wingers (1-5 overall) once, that on a Dom Cartney pass interception.

Red Wing 7 7 0 7 — 21

Byron 21 14 14 8 — 57