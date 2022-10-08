We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Big Southeast District football results for Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

By Staff reports
October 08, 2022 03:23 PM
Byron 57, Red Wing 21

BYRON — Byron won its second straight game and used a dominant run game to do it.

The Bears rushed for 329 yards, led by Luke Scheuer’s 158 yards on 15 carries, en route to beating Red Wing 57-21. Byron (3-3 overall) led 35-14 at halftime.

Scheuer, a junior running back, had four touchdowns. One of them came on a 30-yard screen pass. Tyler Fox ran for 126 yards on 10 carries, with two touchdowns.

Byron was mostly strong on defense. It turned the Wingers (1-5 overall) once, that on a Dom Cartney pass interception.

Red Wing 7 7 0 7 — 21
Byron 21 14 14 8 — 57

