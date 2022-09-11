Football results for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

Kingsland 36, Houston 8

HOUSTON — Beau Wiersma rushed for 142 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown, as Kingsland toppled Houston 36-8 in District 9-South play on Saturday.

Quarterback Kaaleem Reiland ran for 67 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Kingsland. He was also 7-for-13 passing for 65 yards.

Kingsland led 14-8 at the half and Zachary Reiland the returned the kickoff to start the third quarter 82 yards for a touchdown to increase the lead to 20-8.

Arik Melbo rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown for Houston while Lee Klunder added 51 yards rushing on just three carries.

Kingsland had 297 yards of offense, 232 on the ground. Houston was limited to 153 yards, 82 rushing and 71 passing.

Kingsland 0-14-6-16 — 36

Houston 0-8-0-0 — 8