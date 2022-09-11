SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Football results for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 10, 2022
Kingsland 36, Houston 8

HOUSTON — Beau Wiersma rushed for 142 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown, as Kingsland toppled Houston 36-8 in District 9-South play on Saturday.

Quarterback Kaaleem Reiland ran for 67 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Kingsland. He was also 7-for-13 passing for 65 yards.

Kingsland led 14-8 at the half and Zachary Reiland the returned the kickoff to start the third quarter 82 yards for a touchdown to increase the lead to 20-8.

Arik Melbo rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown for Houston while Lee Klunder added 51 yards rushing on just three carries.

Kingsland had 297 yards of offense, 232 on the ground. Houston was limited to 153 yards, 82 rushing and 71 passing.

Kingsland 0-14-6-16 — 36
Houston 0-8-0-0 — 8

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
