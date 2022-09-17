Football results for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
Cannon Falls 53, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7
MAZEPPA — The potent Bombers rushing attack averaged nearly 10 yards a carry, gashing the Cougars for 451 yards rushing on 46 carries.
Derrik Bechtoldt led the way for the top-ranked Bombers with 129 yards six carries that included a 62-yard touchdown. Dylan Banks scored twice with TD runs of 23- and 46-yards out en route to finishing with 94 yards on just four carries.
Colten Black also scored twice with a 2-yard rushing touchdown and a 6-yard receiving score from quarterback Colton Otto.
Cannon Falls 13-21-13-6—53
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0-7-0-0—0
