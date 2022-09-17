We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Football results for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 17, 2022 04:53 PM
Cannon Falls 53, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7

MAZEPPA — The potent Bombers rushing attack averaged nearly 10 yards a carry, gashing the Cougars for 451 yards rushing on 46 carries.

Derrik Bechtoldt led the way for the top-ranked Bombers with 129 yards six carries that included a 62-yard touchdown. Dylan Banks scored twice with TD runs of 23- and 46-yards out en route to finishing with 94 yards on just four carries.

Colten Black also scored twice with a 2-yard rushing touchdown and a 6-yard receiving score from quarterback Colton Otto.

Cannon Falls 13-21-13-6—53
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0-7-0-0—0

