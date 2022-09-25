Football results for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Caledonia 42, Triton 0

DODGE CENTER —Unbeaten Caledonia jumped on Triton in the second quarter when it scored three touchdowns as the Warriors rolled to a 42-0 win.

Quarterback Lewis Doyle finished 5-for-7 passing for 137 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Ethan Stendel was 1-for-2 for 24 yards and a touchdown. Stendel also scored on a 76 yard run.

Kyle Bechtel had a big receiving day. He finished with four catches for 100 yards and TD catches of 24 and 19 yards.

Caledonia continued to play excellent defense. In four games, the Warriors are allowing just two points per game while averaging 43 points per game. Mason Banse had eight tackles for Caledonia, which is ranked third in Class AA.

Triton slipped to 1-3.

Caledonia 7-21-7-7 — 42

Triton 0-0-0-0 — 0

