Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Football results for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 25, 2022 10:56 AM
Caledonia 42, Triton 0

DODGE CENTER —Unbeaten Caledonia jumped on Triton in the second quarter when it scored three touchdowns as the Warriors rolled to a 42-0 win.

Quarterback Lewis Doyle finished 5-for-7 passing for 137 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Ethan Stendel was 1-for-2 for 24 yards and a touchdown. Stendel also scored on a 76 yard run.

Kyle Bechtel had a big receiving day. He finished with four catches for 100 yards and TD catches of 24 and 19 yards.

Caledonia continued to play excellent defense. In four games, the Warriors are allowing just two points per game while averaging 43 points per game. Mason Banse had eight tackles for Caledonia, which is ranked third in Class AA.

Triton slipped to 1-3.

Caledonia 42, Triton 0
Caledonia 7-21-7-7 — 42
Triton 0-0-0-0 — 0

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
