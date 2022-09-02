Football results for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

Kenyon-Wanamingo 26, NRHEG 6

KENYON — Kenyon-Wanamingo held New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva scoreless until the final five minutes of the game to post a 26-6 win in a Mid Southeast non-district game on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Dillon Bartel rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries to spark the Kenyon-Wanamingo offense. Cal Luedke added 64 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Will VanEpps was 6-for-15 passing for 90 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown to Colten Steberg.

Trent Foss had four catches for 71 yards for K-W, which had 190 yards rushing and 90 passing for 280 total yards.

NRHEG had 254 total yards, 193 passing and 61 passing. About 100 of those passing yards came in the fourth quarter.

"I thought our line did a nice job on both sides of the ball which allowed us to control the line of scrimmage and run the ball," K-W coach Jake Wieme said.

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva#0#0#0#6#—#6

Kenyon-Wanamingo#6#0#8#12#—#26

Winona 29, Red Wing 0

WINONA — The Winhawks led what was the opener and senior night from start to finish.

Senior quarterback Mason Langowski had a pair of touchdowns — one on the ground and through the air. His rushing touchdown from 34 yards out put the Winhawks up in the first quarter.

He found Bryan Cassellius for an 11-yard score to make it 15-0 in the second.

Cassellius helped push the lead up to three touchdowns when he recovered a fumble deep in Wingers territory. Running back Jaden Blanck scored an 11-yard rushing touchdown one play later for the 21-0 lead in the second.

The Wingers couldn’t get much going offensively. Running back Kaleb Hove did have 108 yards rushing on 22 carries.

Red Wing#0#0#0#0#—#0

Winona#9#12#0#8#—#29

Dover-Eyota 34, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

MAZEPPA — The Eagles had 250 yards rushing and used a 21-point second quarter to notch the season opening victory.

Landon Lehnertz finished with 111 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while Gavin Gust averaged 12 yards carry with 84 yards and a TD.

The Dover-Eyota defense held the Cougars offense to just 95 yards of total offense. ZM completed just 6 of 28 passes.

Dover-Eyota#0#21#13#0#—#34

Zumbrota-Mazeppa#0#0#0#0#—#0