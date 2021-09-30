Football state rankings: Cannon Falls, Lake City No. 1 and 2 in AAA; Mayo No. 6 in AAAAA
State rankings of the seven classes in Minnesota high school football.
Minneapolis -- The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of Sept. 29, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
CLASS AAAAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Lakeville South (5) (4-0) 50 1
2. Wayzata (4-0) 45 3
3. Shakopee (4-0) 40 4
ADVERTISEMENT
4. Eden Prairie (3-1) 35 6
5. Rosemount (3-1) 26 2
6. St. Michael-Albertville (3-1) 22 7
7. Stillwater (4-0) 21 T8
8. Prior Lake (3-1) 12 10
(tie) Woodbury (4-0) 12 T8
10. Maple Grove (3-1) 10 5
Others receiving votes: Minnetonka 1, Centennial 1.
ADVERTISEMENT
Class AAAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Mankato West (6) (4-0) 60 1
2. Andover (4-0) 52 2
3. St. Thomas Academy (4-0) 44 4
4. Moorhead (4-0) 40 3
5. Mahtomedi (4-0) 36 5
6. Rochester Mayo (4-0) 33 6
7. Chaska (4-0) 26 7
ADVERTISEMENT
8. Elk River (3-1) 17 8
9. Sauk Rapids-Rice (4-0) 12 9
10. Spring Lake Park (3-1) 10 10
Others receiving votes: None.
Class AAAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Becker (7) (4-0) 70 2
2. Rocori (4-1) 60 3
3. Mound-Westonka (4-0) 53 4
4. Hutchinson (3-1) 49 1
5. Stewartville (4-0) 42 T5
6. Fridley (3-1) 36 T5
7. Kasson-Mantorville (3-1) 26 8
8. Holy Angels (3-1) 22 10
9. North Branch (4-0) 9 NR
10. SMB-Wolfpack (3-1) 8 7
Others receiving votes: Willmar 3, Simley 3, Faribault 2, Albert Lea 1, Princeton 1.
Class AAA
School Total Points Prv
1. Cannon Falls (4) (4-0) 67 2
2. Lake City (2) (4-0) 64 3
3. Fairmont (1) (4-0) 45 6
4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (4-0) 44 5
5. Litchfield (4-0) 39 4
6. Dassel-Cokato (4-0) 35 T7
7. Pierz (3-1) 27 1
8. Plainview/Elgin-Millville (3-1) 19 T7
9. Rockford (3-1) 14 NR
10. Aitkin (3-0) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Providence Academy 9, Waseca 4, New London-Spicer 3, Annandale 2, Esko 1, Watertown-Mayer 1.
Class AA
School Total Points Prv
1. Blooming Prairie (5) (4-0) 50 1
2. Blue Earth Area (4-0) 45 2
3. Pipestone (4-0) 39 3
4. Kimball (4-0) 32 5
5. Minneapolis North (3-1) 30 6
6. West Central/Ashby (4-0) 21 7
7. Moose Lake/Willow River (3-0) 18 T8
8. Eden Valley-Watkins (4-0) 14 T8
9. Redwood Valley (3-1) 11 4
10. Osakis (4-0) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Chatfield 4, Royalton 3, Rush City 1.
Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. Murray County Central (2) (4-0) 38 2
2. Minneota (4-0) 34 3
3. BOLD (4-0) 30 4
4. Dawson-Boyd (1) (4-0) 29 5
5. Polk County West (1) (4-0) 22 7
6. Ada-Borup (4-0) 17 NR
7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (4-0) 14 6
8. Mahnomen-Waubun (3-1) 11 1
9. Rushford-Peterson (4-0) 9 10
10. Martin County West (4-0) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Browerville-Eagle Valley 5, New York Mills 3, Pine River-Backus 1, Ottertail Central 1.
Class 9-Man
School Total Points Prv
1. Verndale (3) (4-0) 57 3
2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3) (4-0) 53 2
3. Lanesboro (4-0) 48 4
4. Hills-Beaver Creek (4-0) 41 6
5. Hancock (4-0) 31 7
6. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (4-0) 26 8
7. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (4-0) 20 10
8. Mountain Lake Area (3-1) 13 1
(tie) Fertile-Beltrami (4-0) 13 NR
10. LeRoy-Ostrander (3-1) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: NCE-UH 6, Grand Meadow 4, Wheaton Herman Norcross 4, Cherry 4, Spring Grove 2.