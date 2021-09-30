Football state rankings: Cannon Falls, Lake City No. 1 and 2 in AAA; Mayo No. 6 in AAAAA

Minneapolis -- The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of Sept. 29, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

CLASS AAAAAA

School Total Points Prv

1. Lakeville South (5) (4-0) 50 1

2. Wayzata (4-0) 45 3

3. Shakopee (4-0) 40 4

4. Eden Prairie (3-1) 35 6

5. Rosemount (3-1) 26 2

6. St. Michael-Albertville (3-1) 22 7

7. Stillwater (4-0) 21 T8

8. Prior Lake (3-1) 12 10

(tie) Woodbury (4-0) 12 T8

10. Maple Grove (3-1) 10 5

Others receiving votes: Minnetonka 1, Centennial 1.

Class AAAAA

School Total Points Prv

1. Mankato West (6) (4-0) 60 1

2. Andover (4-0) 52 2

3. St. Thomas Academy (4-0) 44 4

4. Moorhead (4-0) 40 3

5. Mahtomedi (4-0) 36 5

6. Rochester Mayo (4-0) 33 6

7. Chaska (4-0) 26 7

8. Elk River (3-1) 17 8

9. Sauk Rapids-Rice (4-0) 12 9

10. Spring Lake Park (3-1) 10 10

Others receiving votes: None.

Class AAAA

School Total Points Prv

1. Becker (7) (4-0) 70 2

2. Rocori (4-1) 60 3

3. Mound-Westonka (4-0) 53 4

4. Hutchinson (3-1) 49 1

5. Stewartville (4-0) 42 T5

6. Fridley (3-1) 36 T5

7. Kasson-Mantorville (3-1) 26 8

8. Holy Angels (3-1) 22 10

9. North Branch (4-0) 9 NR

10. SMB-Wolfpack (3-1) 8 7

Others receiving votes: Willmar 3, Simley 3, Faribault 2, Albert Lea 1, Princeton 1.

Class AAA

School Total Points Prv

1. Cannon Falls (4) (4-0) 67 2

2. Lake City (2) (4-0) 64 3

3. Fairmont (1) (4-0) 45 6

4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (4-0) 44 5

5. Litchfield (4-0) 39 4

6. Dassel-Cokato (4-0) 35 T7

7. Pierz (3-1) 27 1

8. Plainview/Elgin-Millville (3-1) 19 T7

9. Rockford (3-1) 14 NR

10. Aitkin (3-0) 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Providence Academy 9, Waseca 4, New London-Spicer 3, Annandale 2, Esko 1, Watertown-Mayer 1.

Class AA

School Total Points Prv

1. Blooming Prairie (5) (4-0) 50 1

2. Blue Earth Area (4-0) 45 2

3. Pipestone (4-0) 39 3

4. Kimball (4-0) 32 5

5. Minneapolis North (3-1) 30 6

6. West Central/Ashby (4-0) 21 7

7. Moose Lake/Willow River (3-0) 18 T8

8. Eden Valley-Watkins (4-0) 14 T8

9. Redwood Valley (3-1) 11 4

10. Osakis (4-0) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Chatfield 4, Royalton 3, Rush City 1.

Class A

School Total Points Prv

1. Murray County Central (2) (4-0) 38 2

2. Minneota (4-0) 34 3

3. BOLD (4-0) 30 4

4. Dawson-Boyd (1) (4-0) 29 5

5. Polk County West (1) (4-0) 22 7

6. Ada-Borup (4-0) 17 NR

7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (4-0) 14 6

8. Mahnomen-Waubun (3-1) 11 1

9. Rushford-Peterson (4-0) 9 10

10. Martin County West (4-0) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Browerville-Eagle Valley 5, New York Mills 3, Pine River-Backus 1, Ottertail Central 1.

Class 9-Man

School Total Points Prv

1. Verndale (3) (4-0) 57 3

2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3) (4-0) 53 2

3. Lanesboro (4-0) 48 4

4. Hills-Beaver Creek (4-0) 41 6

5. Hancock (4-0) 31 7

6. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (4-0) 26 8

7. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (4-0) 20 10

8. Mountain Lake Area (3-1) 13 1

(tie) Fertile-Beltrami (4-0) 13 NR

10. LeRoy-Ostrander (3-1) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: NCE-UH 6, Grand Meadow 4, Wheaton Herman Norcross 4, Cherry 4, Spring Grove 2.