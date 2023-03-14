Forced to raise their level of play, state-bound Goodhue girls have done it

GOODHUE — Josh Wieme has advanced Goodhue girls basketball teams to the state tournament a remarkable eight times in his 15 years as coach.

Wieme’s teams have also twice won it all, in 2016 and ’17.

Still, this latest state entrance, which begins Wednesday, is going to feel different to the 46-year-old Wieme. It already does.

It’s different because it’s brand new. It marks the first time that the Wildcats have advanced to state since being shifted from Class A to AA in 2020.

There’s been nothing easy about it. Not only is Goodhue barely big enough to be a Class AA team, but it comes from a section — 1AA — that is annually one of the state’s strongest.

Goodhue lost in the section semifinals last year and in the final in 2020 and ’21.

“Section 1AA is always so competitive and so deep with good teams,” said Wieme, whose 27-3 and No. 2-seeded Wildcats begin state tournament play at 6 p.m. Wednesday, taking on unseeded Crosby-Ironton at Maturi Pavilion.

“There are great coaches (in Section 1AA), teams are prepared and they know what you’re going to do. The section playoffs are supposed to be hard and they have been. The previous three years, we had really good teams but couldn’t quite break through. That’s what makes this so exciting, that we’ve finally broken through.”

After getting a serious test against Winona Cotter in the section semifinals, Goodhue saved clearly its best section performance for last. That came against an explosive scoring Caledonia team that had been riding a 12-game winning streak.

Goodhue was unstoppable in this one, shining in virtually every way and also getting a 26-point night from guard Elisabeth Gadient.

The Wildcats were otherwise remarkably balanced on offense, something that frequently hasn’t been the case this season. They had 10 different players score against Caledonia, including sophomore forward Kendyl Lodermeier with 19 points.

“When you get those kinds of contributions from players who aren’t the first ones on your mind to score, it just lifts everyone up,” Wieme said.

The Wildcats have a “big two,” Gadient and senior forward Tori Miller, with Lodermeier and senior center Jada Scheele just behind them. Gadient averages 19 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals per game, while Miller averages 15 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.5 assists.

Lodermeier, who’s made a steady climb in the last month, is at 10 points and 8 rebounds per game and the powerful Scheele at 9 points and 7 rebounds.

Wieme has a large appreciation for what the 5-foot-10 Scheele has done in her senior season, her first as a starter.

“She is incredibly important to what we do,” Wieme said. “She’s such a strong rebounder and she’s gotten so good at finishing around the basket. She is kind of a role player for us but she embraces it so well and stars in that role. She’s an easy kid to root for; she’s always smiling.”

Goodhue has just three losses this season, two of them to Class AAAA and Hiawatha Valley League juggernaut Stewartville. The other loss came to No. 1-ranked Providence Academy.

Providence Academy is on the other side of the bracket from the Wildcats. If his team would be fortunate to get to the final and meet Providence Academy there, Wieme believes they’d fare much better than the first time, a 74-48 loss way back on Dec. 10.

“The first time we met them, we were not yet ready for prime time,” Wieme said. “They took it to us and it was a good lesson. I hope we get another chance against them.”

